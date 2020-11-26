News updates from Hindustan Times: 5,475 fresh cases push Delhi’s Covid tally to over 551,000 and all the latest news

A health worker wearing a protective face mask checks the temperature of a woman while conducting door to door survey to identify symptomatic people amid a spike in the Covid-19 cases in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged

Delhi on Thursday registered 5,475 new coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and 91 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s health department bulletin. The total 551,262 cases include 38,734 active cases, over 500,000 recoveries and 8,811 deaths, it added. Read more

Over 2.42 lakh FYJC seats up for grabs in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 2nd merit list on Dec 5

More than 2.42 lakh first year junior college (FYJC) remain vacant after the first round of online admissions. As per the revised admission schedule, these seats will be up for grabs in the second round of admissions, and the second merit list will be released on December 5. Read more

Farmer’s agitation: Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to remain suspended on Friday

Officials on Thursday said that the Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the state would remain suspended on Friday due to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march organised by farmers against the central government’s farm laws, according to news agency PTI. Read more

Air strikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Monitor

Air strikes likely carried out by Israel killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters in war-torn eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday. The early morning strikes hit positions of Iran-backed militias outside the town of Albu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly foreign fighters, the Observatory said. Read more

‘Further questions need to be asked’: Virat Kohli unhappy with change in WTC points system

After leading the World Test Championship for the majority of the campaign, Team India slipped to the second position after ICC suddenly decided to change the points system. ICC announced that they will rank teams “in order of percentage of points earned” from the contested matches. Read more

Shilpa Shetty poses with daughter Samisha, the little one is baffled by all the attention. See cute pics

This is one mother-daughter duo that we can’t seem to get enough of. On Thursday afternoon, actor Shilpa Shetty was seen with daughter Samisha and as the two came across a horde of paparazzi, photos were inevitable. While Shilpa gamely posed for photos, the little one seemed to be puzzled by all the attention. Read more

How tap water caught fire in China. Watch intriguing and scary video

The Internet is home to several videos that may seem unreal, but are very real and often capture something unbelievable. Just like this video from China which shows a person ‘setting’ fire to tap water flowing in their house. The video shows an individual holding a lighter next to water flowing from a tap. Read more

Reliance Jio launches 27-day long Clash Royale tournament

Reliance Jio today announced that it is partnering with Clash Royale to host a 27-day long Clash Royale tournament. The 27-day long tournament will begin on November 28 and go on until December 25. The gaming tournament will begin on November 28. Read more

Watch: Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & ‘atmanirbharta’ #HTLS2020