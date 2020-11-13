News updates from Hindustan Times: 5,84,572 diyas lit in Ayodhya, makes Guinness world record for ‘largest display of oil lamps’ and all the latest news

Deepotsav celebrations began on Friday in Ayodhya in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

5,84,572 diyas lit in Ayodhya, makes Guinness world record for ‘largest display of oil lamps’

Deepotsav celebrations began on Friday in Ayodhya in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.The Diwali event also saw the lighting of a record 5.84 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya, thus making it to Guinness world records.

‘Disgusting plans of Pakistan...’ Rahul Gandhi salutes Indian soldiers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saluted every soldier of the army on the eve of Diwali after four soldiers were killed along the Line of Control in a massive escalation between the Indian and the Pakistani side on Friday.Slamming Pakistan's nefarious plans, Gandhi wrote, "Whenever Pakistan violates the ceasefire, its fears and weaknesses become even more clear."

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing

Eight people including three soldiers, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer and four civilians were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) at Uri, Nowgam, Keran and Gurez sectors in north Kashmir.Among the four dead civilians included a woman and a seven-year-old boy. All civilians were killed in Uri. Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote village and one each in Balkote and Gokhan villages of Uri where shells and mortars landed in the villages close to the Line of Control.

PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday may visit Jaisalmer to spend this Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border, reports said. From 2014, after he became the Prime Minister for the first time, he has been spending the day with soldiers.

Apple may use a new battery tech for AirPods 3, iPhone 13 series and mini LED iPad

While we have started witnessing some rumours and speculations for the next-gen iPhone, tipped as iPhone 13, one of the major claims is now coming from analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. Kuo, as per Apple Insider, says that Apple is expected to use something called as soft board battery technology in its "iPhone 13" and "iPhone 13 mini" smartphones that will be coming next year. He adds that these will be the first to use such a technology on battery circuitry.

‘Dhoni may not be the captain next year’: Former India batting coach predicts future skipper of CSK

It seemed like Indian Premier League 2020 could be the last time we see Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. He had already announced his retirement from international before the tournament and fans expected that Dhoni could do the same after the 13th season of the IPL. Even though expectations were high, Dhoni did not look in supreme form in the tournament as he could only manage 172 runs at an average of 25.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira reveals advice doctors, parents, ‘Kiran aunty’ gave her when she told them about her depression

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has shared the first part of her planned video series in which she will discuss depression. She recently revealed that she is clinically depressed, and expressed her desire to speak about her experience in a series of videos.