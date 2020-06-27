News updates from Hindustan Times: 5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Arvind Kejriwal and all the latest news

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Initially, people had trouble getting beds which in turn increased the number of deaths. (ANI file photo)

5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid-19, says Arvind Kejriwal as he thanks Centre

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said authorities in the national capital are using five weapons in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city, which has seen a surge in cases, as he thanked the Centre for lending a helping hand. Read more

Locust swarms seen in several areas in Gurugram

Thousands of crop-eating desert locusts were on Saturday spotted in Gurugram, a city next to the national capital of Delhi. News agency ANI tweeted clips of the pests flying over Sector 5 in Palam Vihar of the city and in areas along Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway. Read more

‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi

India is much better placed than many other nations with respect to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. PM Modi’s comments came during his inaugural address on the occasion marking the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. Read more

‘Serious problem’: China, US battle threat of new wave of Covid-19 cases

A spurt in new patients in China and unabated rise in infections in the United States has worried people, signalling at a new wave of Covid-19 cases in both countries. On Saturday, China reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in four days, driven by a Covid-19 resurgence in capital city Beijing. Read more

Nile countries agree to restart talks over disputed dam

The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed late Friday to return to talks aimed at reaching an accord over the filling of Ethiopia’s new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, according to statements from the three nations. Read more

Klopp, the messiah of Merseyside

His response to Daragh Curley was another example of how Juergen Klopp gets people. Curley, a 10-year-old Manchester United fan, wrote to Klopp asking him to “please make Liverpool lose”. Read more

Facebook will prohibit hate speech in ads, no matter where it comes from: Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday that the social media company will be changing its policies and will prohibit hate speech in all advertisements. Read more

Priyanka Chopra demands justice for P Jayaraj and J Fennix of Tamil Nadu: ‘Reeling from what I’m hearing’

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday tweeted about P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Tamil Nadu, after the father-son died following alleged police torture. Many other mainstream Bollywood film personalities also joined the chorus. Read more

‘Hidden Figures’ unveiled: NASA’s Washington headquarters to be renamed after Mary W. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer

With the Black Lives Matter movement that has been raging for a few weeks now, it seems the world is finally catching up in terms of acknowledging its rich African American heritage. The movement has been instrumental in bringing many African American figures into the limelight, and acknowledge their contributions to modern society. Read more

Mumbai Police wittily uses football clubs’ rift on song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to send across important message

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have skillfully and wittily turned a popular topic of debate between two very popular football clubs into a way to put forth an essential message. And, expectedly, the post is now winning people over. Read more

Watch: Anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Chicago

Indian-American community members held anti-China protest in US. Protesters put up placards reading ‘Shame on China’, ‘China Stop Bullying’, etc. The demonstration was staged outside Chinese Consulate in Chicago. Along with banners, demonstrators also waved Indian and American flags. Watch here