News updates from Hindustan Times: 500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Special Investigation Team visits the Bikru village. (PTI)

500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step

Uttar Pradesh police is relying heavily on 500 pages of purported electronic evidence included in the 1700 pages long charge-sheet filed with the hope to mount a foolproof case against slain Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides, accused of involvement in a planned ambush of a police raid party on July 2. Read more

Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation

The Congress plans to continue its opposition to the farm laws passed last month politically even as it has not ruled out the option of going to the Supreme Court against the legislation. Read more

Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind



President Ram Nath Kovind said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force (IAF) into an even more formidable strategic force. Read more



MG Gloster premium luxury SUV aims big, launched at ₹28.98 lakh

MG Gloster SUV has been officially launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹28.98 lakh, going all the way to ₹35.38 lakh for the top-end Savvy variant (introductory, ex showroom). Read more

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni explains reasons behind CSK’s fourth defeat of season

After a resounding 10-wicket mauling of Kings XI Punjab, it looked as if Chennai Super Kings were back doing what they do best, but a 10-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders has once again pegged back the three-time champions. Read more

Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier has a special message for young girls

Scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier from France and Jennifer A. Doudna, America recently won the prestigious Nobel Prize for their contribution to the world of chemistry. They were awarded for developing a genome editing known as CRISPR. Read more

Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. Watch

