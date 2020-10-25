News updates from Hindustan Times: 80% Covid-19 deaths being reported from 10 states, says health ministry and all the latest news

Covid-19: 80% deaths being reported from 10 states, says health ministry data

Eighty per cent of the new deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country are being reported from 10 states, shows Union health ministry data.With 137 deaths reported on Saturday, Maharashtra recorded most new Covid-19 deaths. The total number of Covid-19 patients having succumbed to the viral infection so far in the state is 43,152. Read More

Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh

As the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh continue, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian Army won’t let anyone take even an inch of the country’s land. He added that India wants the standoff to end and peace to be restored in the sector. Read More

Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground

President Donald Trump appears to have gone back to the 2016 playbook for the final nine days of the 2020 race for White House, hoping to pull off a similar win, with not much help from polls or pundits. Democratic nominee Joe Biden, on the other hand, has kept the focus on the present and is seeking to expand the battleground states. He will be addressing two rallies in Georgia, a solidly Republican state. Read More

These 21 Android apps on Google Play are nothing but adware, says Avast

Google has been trying hard to tackle the issue of removing apps that can harm your smartphones and are essentially adware disguised as games. Although the firm’s checking process is stringent, there have always been news of some apps making their way to the Play Store. And this time, security research firm Avast seems to have found some 21 of them. As per the report, these 21 apps are adware apps that pose themselves as games but end up damaging the handsets. Read More

Audi says Covid-19 has pushed back luxury car segment in India by 5-7 years

The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard the luxury car segment in India, taking it back by five to seven years, and it will take two to three years to reach the levels witnessed around 2014-2015, according to a top official of German auto major Audi. Read More

IPL 2020: ‘He has managed to do that for the team,’ Sachin Tendulkar explains reason behind KXIP’s revival in form

Kings XI Punjab have turned around their season in the last few weeks of the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP looked down and out after the first seven matches as they lost six. But they have put in some impressive performances as they defeated table toppers Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in successive matches. Read More

Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s wedding, watch her make grand entry on a chariot for varmala ceremony, sing special song

Neha Kakkar has tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh, and pictures and videos are proof that the couple had a blast during the wedding celebrations. After marrying each other in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, the two had another grand varmala ceremony with their friends and family in attendance. Read More

‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump for his ‘filthy India’ remark. Biden wrote on Twitter that he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America’s partnership with India. He tweeted, “President Trump called India ‘filthy’. Watch