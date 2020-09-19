News updates from Hindustan Times: 9 senior RSS members contract Covid-19, hospitalised and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

9 senior RSS members contract Covid-19 at Nagpur headquarters, hospitalised

At least nine senior RSS functionaries, housed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters at Mahal in central Nagpur, have tested positive for coronavirus. All the infected full-time senior swayamsevaks-- most of whom are aged 60 years and above-- have been shifted to a private nursing home in the city for treatment. Read more.

Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey

As many as 59.7 per cent of students in India walk to school with the number being much higher in rural areas, according to the National Statistical Organisation’s (NSO) latest report on education. The percentage of girls travelling to school on foot is higher than the average at 62 per cent, while it is 57.9 per cent for boys. Read more.

Why farmers are opposing ‘pro-farmer’ reforms

In May this year, the government announced important reforms in agricultural markets. These included deregulation of farm foods from the Essential Commodities Act (ECA). Farmers were also allowed to sell their produce outside government-regulated markets, or Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Read more.

Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday: ‘Wish you love and happiness always’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is every bit a family person and never misses a chance to wish her family members. On sister-in-law Danielle Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka shared love and good wishes for her. Read more.

BMW R 18 cruiser to launch in India today: Price expectation

BMW Motorrad India is all set to introduce the new R 18 cruiser in the country on Saturday (September 19). The BMW’s latest cruiser will be a direct rival against the competitors such as Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and the recently launched Triumph Rocket 3 GT. Read more.

MI vs CSK: A battle royale to start the proceedings

It’s the last ball of the 2019 final. Chennai Super Kings need two to defend their title while Mumbai Indians are in search of a dot ball. Lasith Malinga bowls a perfect slower one which Shardul Thakur fails to connect and is trapped leg before. The Rohit Sharma-led MI become champions for a record fourth time. Read more.