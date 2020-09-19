Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 13:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers leave Bathinda railway station onboard the special ‘Shramik’ train to Bihar, during Covid-19 lockdown. (HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

A total of 97 people were reported dead till September 9 while travelling on-board Shramik Special Trains deployed by the Centre to ferry migrant workers during the lockdown period, government said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha. Read more

AgustaWestland scam: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against middlemen Christian Michel James, Rajiv Saxena and 13 others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam against key middlemen Christian Michel James and Rajiv Saxena and 13 others, officials familiar with the development said on Saturday. Read more

NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday nine al Qaeda terrorists planning attacks in several places in the country, including the National Capital Region (NCR), were arrested after simultaneous raids in locations in Kerala and West Bengal, officials said on Saturday. Read more



Anurag Kashyap claims Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed, opens up on his own struggle with hard drugs a decade ago

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has a problem with actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan’s recent statement about the ‘drug abuse problem’ in the film industry. Read more

Garmin’s Forerunner 745 smartwatch launched, comes with blood oxygen sensor, 7-day battery

Garmin has launched the Garmin Forerunner 745 in the US adding to its large repertoire of premium smartwatches. The Garmin Forerunner 475 comes with a 1.2-inch colour display, a long seven-day battery life promise. Read more

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh stunned the world and etched his name in history

Yuvraj Singh will always be remembered fondly by cricket fans all around the world due to his achievements in the game. Read more

Delhi Police’s new meme is all about social distancing. Seen it yet?

Amidst the spread of Covid-19, police departments around the nation have geared up their use of social media to spread important health and safety messages to citizens. Read more

Sep 19, 2020 13:18 IST
Sep 19, 2020 13:18 IST
