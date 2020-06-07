Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: After 70 days, malls, restaurants prepare to restart business in Delhi and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: After 70 days, malls, restaurants prepare to restart business in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Restaurants and shopping malls have been shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Malls, restaurants draw up plans to restart businesses but with restrictions

Anticipating that the Delhi government will allow them to reopen businesses after June 8, restaurants and mall owners in the national capital are busy with preparations to open shop after a gap of over 70 days. Read more

Delhi: 6 days of June were coldest in 9 years with temperature below 40 degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the first six days of June have been the coldest in the last nine years in Delhi and there is no possibility of scorching heat till the 15th of the month. Read more

WHO changes stance, calls for 3-layer Covid-19 masks in public



In a big shift from its earlier position, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidelines that say everyone should wear a three-layer fabric or non-medical mask in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more



Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody. Read more

‘Am I going to the heart of the pandemic...where it all began?’

The pick-up vehicle arrived at his doorstep in Malad. His mind crowded with doubts, fear and anxiety, Gavin Ferreira set off for the airport. For the Air India cabin crew member, this was a journey into the unknown. Read more

How to hide Google Meet shortcut in Gmail

Google made Meet free for everyone last month. It also introduced a Google Meet shortcut in Gmail so users can easily join a meeting or start a new one. Read more

Taapsee Pannu is most successful actress of last 12 months with films making Rs 352 cr: ‘Didn’t realise this happened’

With five film releases in the last one year, Taapsee Pannu has emerged as the most successful actress at the box office. According to a Zoom TV report, Taapsee’s movies collectively made Rs 352 crore. Read more

World Food Safety Day 2020: Significance, dos and don’ts to practice food safety at home

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), food safety refers to the absence or acceptable levels of hazardous microbiological, chemical, or physical components present in food that might cause harm to consumers. Read more

Watch| ‘India can still achieve $5 trillion target by 2024’: Yogi Adityanath 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dortmund beat Hertha to maintain faint title hopes
Jun 07, 2020 08:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After 70 days, malls, restaurants prepare to restart business in Delhi and all the latest news
Jun 07, 2020 08:52 IST
These 10 states have 84% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Jun 07, 2020 08:52 IST
CBSE to be ready with rationalised curriculum within a month, says board chairman
Jun 07, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.