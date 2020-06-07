News updates from Hindustan Times: After 70 days, malls, restaurants prepare to restart business in Delhi and all the latest news

Restaurants and shopping malls have been shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Malls, restaurants draw up plans to restart businesses but with restrictions

Anticipating that the Delhi government will allow them to reopen businesses after June 8, restaurants and mall owners in the national capital are busy with preparations to open shop after a gap of over 70 days. Read more

Delhi: 6 days of June were coldest in 9 years with temperature below 40 degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the first six days of June have been the coldest in the last nine years in Delhi and there is no possibility of scorching heat till the 15th of the month. Read more

WHO changes stance, calls for 3-layer Covid-19 masks in public

In a big shift from its earlier position, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidelines that say everyone should wear a three-layer fabric or non-medical mask in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody. Read more

‘Am I going to the heart of the pandemic...where it all began?’

The pick-up vehicle arrived at his doorstep in Malad. His mind crowded with doubts, fear and anxiety, Gavin Ferreira set off for the airport. For the Air India cabin crew member, this was a journey into the unknown. Read more

How to hide Google Meet shortcut in Gmail

Google made Meet free for everyone last month. It also introduced a Google Meet shortcut in Gmail so users can easily join a meeting or start a new one. Read more

Taapsee Pannu is most successful actress of last 12 months with films making Rs 352 cr: ‘Didn’t realise this happened’

With five film releases in the last one year, Taapsee Pannu has emerged as the most successful actress at the box office. According to a Zoom TV report, Taapsee’s movies collectively made Rs 352 crore. Read more

World Food Safety Day 2020: Significance, dos and don’ts to practice food safety at home

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), food safety refers to the absence or acceptable levels of hazardous microbiological, chemical, or physical components present in food that might cause harm to consumers. Read more

Watch| ‘India can still achieve $5 trillion target by 2024’: Yogi Adityanath