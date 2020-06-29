News updates from Hindustan Times: After a day of pause, fuel prices witness another hike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause

State-run oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, a day after there was no hike in rates that were increased continuously for three weeks. Read more

ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing

The government is planning to expand the use of rapid antigen-based Covid-19 tests and the country’s top biomedical research body has advised states to use the easy-to-use method to compliment the more rigorous RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus as infections surge across the country. Read more

‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad sent a selfie video from the hospital bed to his father minutes before he succumbed to Covid-19, stating that he was feeling breathless as the doctors had allegedly removed the ventilator support. Read more

The art of creative expression: Does adding new painting materials help a child’s creativity and emotional health?

Creativity as a form of self-expression is the most cathartic, and free of judgment. There is nothing more satisfying and fulfilling than to be able to express oneself openly. Read more

HT Salutes: Two Mumbai residents who made theplas for migrants amid lockdown

Varsha Shah and Varsha Padia made theplas for migrants and labourers in Mumbai amid the lockdown. The duo from Mumbai coordinated with an NGO called Circle of Love and Care who further distributed theplas. Watch to know more

Sathankulam custodial deaths: Singam director Hari regrets making films glorifying police

Filmmaker Hari is the latest Tamil celebrity to express shock and condemn the deaths of Jeyaraj and his son Fenix due to alleged custodial torture in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi. In a statement, he deeply regretted making five Tamil films that glorified police. Read more

India captain Virat Kohli vs RCB captain Virat Kohli: Parthiv Patel explains the difference

Parthiv Patel is someone who has made his debut under Sourav Ganguly, played a lot of cricket when MS Dhoni was India’s captain and also plied his trade under current captain Virat Kohli. Read more