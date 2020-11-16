News updates from Hindustan Times: After India, Afghanistan rejects Pakistan’s so-called terror dossier and all the latest news

Afghanistan has joined India in dismissing Pakistan’s so-called dossier on external forces sponsoring terrorism, with Kabul saying Islamabad should allow a UN-appointed delegation to verify the claims. (AP)

After India, Afghanistan rejects Pakistan’s so-called terror dossier

Afghanistan has joined India in dismissing Pakistan’s so-called dossier on external forces sponsoring terrorism, with Kabul saying Islamabad should allow a UN-appointed delegation to verify the claims.The Afghan foreign ministry said Pakistan should raise such issues through existing mechanisms such as the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). Read More

India will miss the bus to economic development by not joining RCEP: Chinese state media

India has committed a “strategic blunder” and “missed the bus” to long-term growth, Chinese state media has said about New Delhi’s decision not to join the China-led 15-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), signed on Sunday at an online ceremony hosted by this year’s ASEAN chair, Vietnam. Read More

‘3rd wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,’ says health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that coronavirus (Covid-19) infection peak has passed in the national Capital and that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. He also reiterated the importance of wearing masks in preventing the spread of the disease. Read More

Covid-19: Home secy to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair a crucial meeting with union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and the Delhi chief secretary on Monday to rework the containment strategy of Delhi, a day after home minister Amit Shah reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.Delhi, which is facing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases every day, is going through its worst phase of the pandemic so far, and its Covid-19 management strategy is facing intense scrutiny. Read More

‘He has a big say in Indian cricket’: Greg Chappell’s high-praise for India star

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell, who also served as the head coach of India from 2005-07, said current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is ‘one of the most influential players in world cricket’ who is not afraid to express his opinions. “I think he’s certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment,” Chappel told ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ according to PTI. Read More

Renault teases new sub-compact SUV for India, likely to be launched soon

Renault is gearing up to bring in new models in India soon. The French carmaker has teased a glimpse of its new upcoming sub-compact SUV for the Indian market, likely to be called Kiger, on social media today. Renault had earlier hinted at the launch of a new sub-compact SUV in India early next year. However, it seems the unveiling of the SUV will take place some time later this year, before the official launch. Read More

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set. Watch