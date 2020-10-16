News updates from Hindustan Times: After marginal improvement Delhi’s AQI slips back into ‘poor’ category and all the latest news

An animal is seen grazing in the polluted water of the river Yamuna, covered in foam during a hazy morning, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Delhi’s AQI improves marginally; slips back into ‘poor’ category

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) showed some improvement on Friday morning after recording a spate of very poor air quality days earlier this week. Read more here.

India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population globally: Govt

India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) compared to other countries across the world, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. Read more here.

Hathras fallout: Yogi orders women help desk in each UP police station

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered setting up of women help desk in every police station of the state, while reiterating that the state government was committed to safety, security and honour of women. Read more here.

Sex workers in Kolkata to receive dry ration on World Food Day

Noting that more than 10,000 sex workers of Sonagachi, one of the largest red light areas in Asia, are finding it difficult to make ends meet. The women, with no other source of income, are struggling to survive the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Redditor shares picture of polished car. Can you spot it at first glance?

If you have been around the Internet for long, chances are you have seen the illusion or puzzle posts which keep people busy. There’s a high possibility that the post will leave you intrigued and amused, all at the same time. Read more here.

Aditya Narayan dismisses reports that he’s ‘bankrupt’, says he was touched when industry friends offered financial help

Aditya said that the reports were exaggerated. “I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me.” Read more here.

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: Gayle, Rahul shine as KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets

Chris Gayle returned for Kings XI Punjab as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in Sharjah. Watch here.