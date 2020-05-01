News updates from Hindustan Times: After no Covid-19 deaths in a week, Telangana records 3 in one day and all the latest news

After no Covid-19 deaths in a week, Telangana records 3 in one day

After a brief lull, Telangana witnessed a sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases, including three deaths, on Thursday night. The state was expecting that it would become coronavirus-free by the first week of May. Read more

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s requests for a phone call with Piyush Goyal pending for 4 days is about migrants

Senior Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the railways minister Piyush Goyal on May 1, 2020, with a request to make time for a telephonic conversation regarding the return of migrant labourers from West Bengal who are stranded in different states due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Read more

As Pune slums emerge as Covid-19 hotspots, political activists urge for tweak in strategy

Pune Municipal Corporation authorities have said that notwithstanding the poor response from slum dwellers to shifting to the nearly 70 temporary shelters created in civic schools, numerous steps have been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city’s slums. Read more

WHO wants invite to China’s probe into virus origins

The World Health Organization said Friday it hoped China would invite it to take part in its investigations into the animal origins of the novel coronavirus. Read more

India lose top spot in ICC Test rankings for first time since October 2016

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team was dethroned from the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in close to four years after cricket parent’s body announced the latest rankings on Friday. India had yielded the top spot for since October 2016. Read more

Telangana TSCHE extends deadline to apply for EAMCET 2020, other CETs

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has further pushed the deadline to apply for all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) that were scheduled to be conducted this year. Read more

Love in the time of coronavirus: Crumbling modern relationships and how familiarity breeds contempt

To be “Quarantined in love”, would surmise almost every true-blue romantic’s fantasy, a long honeymoon masquerading as a harsh decree. Read more

Xiaomi phones record your web and phone use, claim researchers

Gabi Cirlig called his new Xiaomi phone “a backdoor with phone functionality”. And he wasn’t really joking. Cirlig was speaking to Forbes after discovering that “his Redmi Note 8 smartphone was watching much of what he was doing on the phone”. Read more

Mrs Serial Killer movie review: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix film is a torturous experience; one of the worst films of 2020

Much before Mrs Serial Killer even begins killing, you’d wish she just abandon going after her target and focus on you instead. You’d be willing to come quietly, without putting up any struggle at all. Read more

Watch: Cops attacked in Gujarat’s Godhra, health worker attacked in MP’s Tikamgarh