News updates from Hindustan Times: After nod for Maharashtra, EC to focus on Rajya Sabha polls, Bihar and all the latest news

Elections to fill 18 Rajya Sabha vacancies – four each in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Manipur and Meghalaya – were put off. (PTI file photo. Representative image )

After nod for Maharashtra, EC to focus on Rajya Sabha polls, Bihar

After clearing elections to fill nine vacant seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Election Commission will decide next week whether polls can be held to fill 17 seats in the Bihar Legislative Council and 18 in the Rajya Sabha. Read more

Ludhiana fire brigade seeks testing of two fire fighters before re-inducting them into service

The district fire brigade department has sought that two fire fighters, who were home quarantined in mid April on suspicion, be tested for the Covid-19 before being pressed into the service. Read more

J&K admn working to remove bottlenecks for hassle-free production & supply

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been able to revive 55% to 60% industrial sector since April 20 and has started removing bottlenecks for hassle-free production and distribution of goods, which officials say may take some more time. Read more

Trump’s latest attack on Sweden revives coronavirus controversy

Donald Trump’s latest verbal attack on Sweden has reignited a debate on whether the country’s relaxed approach to fighting Covid-19 is madness or genius. The US president, who is facing criticism at home for initially playing down the threat of a pandemic, on Thursday sought to direct attention toward developments in Sweden. Read more

Virat Kohli shares pic from Anushka Sharma’s intimate birthday celebration, says ‘You light up my world’

What better way for Virat Kohli to celebrate his love for Anushka Sharma, than on her birthday. As she turned 32, he took to Instagram to wish her with a romantic post. Sharing a photo of him feeding her a piece of cake, he wrote, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.” Read more

CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, will conduct remaining papers of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) 2020 examination after nationwide lockdown imposed to check Covid-19 pandemic is lifted, said an official of the council on Friday. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai: Throwback to their best wedding wear looks

Traditional wedding wear has been one of the most significant styles when it comes to Indian fashion. A range of contemporary elements have been weaved into the classic patterns be it in terms of motifs, embroidery, prints, textures and silhouettes and Indian wedding wear still holds the top spot when it comes to the craft’s parameter. Read more

Pet doggo interrupts a weather forecast making it the best one ever. Watch

Okay, getting weather updates is definitely essential. But once you know whether to carry an umbrella or to wear sunblock, does it really matter what ocean the winds are coming from? Read more

Watch| Mystery of the missing Kim Jong Un: All you need to know