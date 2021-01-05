News updates from Hindustan Times: After SC nod Congress says, Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’ and all the latest news

The Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’, says Congress after Supreme Court nod

The Congress party on Tuesday called the government’s Central Vista project a case of ‘misplaced priorities’ of a ‘whimsical autocrat’ hours after the Supreme cleared the redevelopment plan. Read more

Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government said on Tuesday that bird flu has been declared as a state-specific disaster adding that a high alert has been issued after the virus was found in some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Read more

Covid-19: This Pacific nation could become first to achieve herd immunity through vaccination

As countries around the world have started rolling out their vaccination program to provide immunity against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Republic of Palau is poised to become one of the first countries to vaccinate the majority of its population. Read more

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, confirmed the news. Read more

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh co-star Vanita Kharat sets internet on fire with risque photo championing body positivity. See here

Vanita Kharat, the actor who played Kabir Singh’s house help in the film of the same name, has shared a picture of herself from a risque photoshoot, highlighting body positivity. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S21 series camera specs leaked

There’s still a little over a week to go for the Galaxy S21 series launch but the leaks won’t stop revealing details about the new phones. A major leak on the Galaxy S21 series reveals the camera specifications of all three smartphones. Read more

Sara Ali Khan sets winter fashion goals in thigh high boots and Christian Dior, switches to leather for airport look

Sara Ali Khan’s latest onscreen offering, Coolie No 1, may have tanked commercially as well as critically, but the 25-yea-old actor’s fan base is as strong and loyal as ever. Read more

Production-spec Renault Kiger to make global debut In India on January 28th

Renault on Tuesday announced that it is all set to globally reveal the upcoming Kiger SUV in India on January 28th. The car will be first launched in India followed by its debut in other international markets. Read more

NASA shares pic of distant, lonely neutron star spotted outside Milky Way. Seen it yet?

This stunning image shared on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram page shows a cosmic oddity. If you’re someone who likes learning about the different happenings of outer space, then this post is bound to pique your interest. Read more

Watch: Indian flag installed at UNSC stakeout; begins 2-year tenure