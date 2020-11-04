News updates from Hindustan Times: After TRP row, Govt sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings and all the latest news

The information and broadcasting ministry has set up a four-member committee to make “recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable ratings system (for television) in India” (AFP)

After TRP manipulation row, Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings

The information and broadcasting ministry has set up a four-member committee to make “recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable ratings system (for television) in India”. The committee consists of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi V Vempatti, Dr Shailabh from IIT Kanpur, Rajkumar Upadhyay from C-DOT and professor Pulak Ghosh from the Centre for Public Policy. It has to submit its report in two months. Read more

Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court

The body of Madan Ghorui, a villager from Patashpur in East Midnapore district, is lying in a morgue since October 16 because of a legal battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Read more

Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, during an election rally in Muzaffarpur for the third round of Bihar polls, on Wednesday slammed the Congress for having raised “doubts” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abilities in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Read more

Sourav Ganguly hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but ‘yet to decide’ on mega auction

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed hope that the next edition of IPL in April-May will be played in India. “Hopefully the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview.The current edition of IPL is being played in the UAE due to the pandemic situation in India. IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the tournament was originally planned in India from March 29 but had to be postponed till September and finally moved out of India and into UAE. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh shared her video dancing to GOAT. Now she shares her story with world

You may have seen and marvelled at her dance videos on Instagram. You may even remember the video where she danced on Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT that the singer himself shared on his Insta account. Now, dancer Ravi Bala Sharma, 62, has shared her story and what led to her posting dance videos on Instagram in a post shared on the Humans of Bombay (HOB) page. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters say that Rhea Chakraborty filed FIR against them to ‘wreak vengeance’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters -- Priyanka and Meetu Singh -- have issued a rejoinder to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s reply to their petition to quash an FIR against them. Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, has accused them of illegally obtaining medicines for Sushant, days before his death by suicide. Read more

Amazon India partners with HP Gas to book, make payments for LPG cylinders

Amazon India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. With this partnership, Amazon customers in India will be able to book and pay for their HP gas cylinder refills. Read more

Karwa Chauth 2020: Muhurat and city-wise moonrise time across India

Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival and this year it will take place today, November 4. The festival is observed by married women, predominantly in Northern India. On this day women fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water, as prayer for the long lives of their husbands. Read more

Nationalism, Patriotism and Polls: Shashi Tharoor

In the midst of key elections in the US and India, comes a new book by Politician and author Shashi Tharoor. The book called ‘Battle of Belonging’ explores the differences between these ideas and how it is framing the political narrative right now. Watch here