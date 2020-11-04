News updates from Hindustan Times: After TRP row, Govt sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
After TRP manipulation row, Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings
The information and broadcasting ministry has set up a four-member committee to make “recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable ratings system (for television) in India”. The committee consists of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi V Vempatti, Dr Shailabh from IIT Kanpur, Rajkumar Upadhyay from C-DOT and professor Pulak Ghosh from the Centre for Public Policy. It has to submit its report in two months. Read more
Man’s body in mortuary for 18 days as BJP and Trinamool slug it out in court
The body of Madan Ghorui, a villager from Patashpur in East Midnapore district, is lying in a morgue since October 16 because of a legal battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Read more
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, during an election rally in Muzaffarpur for the third round of Bihar polls, on Wednesday slammed the Congress for having raised “doubts” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abilities in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Read more
Sourav Ganguly hopeful of hosting next IPL in India but ‘yet to decide’ on mega auction
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed hope that the next edition of IPL in April-May will be played in India. “Hopefully the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview.The current edition of IPL is being played in the UAE due to the pandemic situation in India. IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the tournament was originally planned in India from March 29 but had to be postponed till September and finally moved out of India and into UAE. Read more
Diljit Dosanjh shared her video dancing to GOAT. Now she shares her story with world
You may have seen and marvelled at her dance videos on Instagram. You may even remember the video where she danced on Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT that the singer himself shared on his Insta account. Now, dancer Ravi Bala Sharma, 62, has shared her story and what led to her posting dance videos on Instagram in a post shared on the Humans of Bombay (HOB) page. Read more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters say that Rhea Chakraborty filed FIR against them to ‘wreak vengeance’
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters -- Priyanka and Meetu Singh -- have issued a rejoinder to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s reply to their petition to quash an FIR against them. Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, has accused them of illegally obtaining medicines for Sushant, days before his death by suicide. Read more
Amazon India partners with HP Gas to book, make payments for LPG cylinders
Amazon India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. With this partnership, Amazon customers in India will be able to book and pay for their HP gas cylinder refills. Read more
Karwa Chauth 2020: Muhurat and city-wise moonrise time across India
Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival and this year it will take place today, November 4. The festival is observed by married women, predominantly in Northern India. On this day women fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water, as prayer for the long lives of their husbands. Read more
Nationalism, Patriotism and Polls: Shashi Tharoor
In the midst of key elections in the US and India, comes a new book by Politician and author Shashi Tharoor. The book called ‘Battle of Belonging’ explores the differences between these ideas and how it is framing the political narrative right now. Watch here