Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: After winning UNSC seat, India reiterates commitment to ‘reformed multilateralism’ and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: After winning UNSC seat, India reiterates commitment to ‘reformed multilateralism’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 09:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India was the endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group of UN member countries and faced no competition. (Twitter/IndiaUNNewYork)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India reaffirms commitment to ‘reformed multilateralism’ after winning UNSC seat

India reiterated Wednesday that forging “a new orientation for reformed multilateral system” will be its “overarching” mission for its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to which it was elected easily with 184 of the 192 votes polled. It begins the new two-year term on January 1. Read more

China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel

China has opened another front against India with sustained DDOS (distributed denial of service) attacks on Indian information websites and the country’s financial payments system. Read more

Happy Father’s Day 2020: From King Lear to Atticus Finch, the 7 most celebrated fathers in literature



Fathers have a profound impact on our lives, there can be no doubt about that. Whether it is through the example that they set or their protective, nurturing behaviour. Read more



India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers

With the violent clash in Ladakh claiming the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) comments on what India’s next steps can be. Read more

How India must tame ‘arrogant’ China, Ex-diplomat G Parthasarathy explains

India lost 20 of its brave soldiers in a violent faceoff with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. There is outrage in the country with PM Modi warning China not to provoke a peace loving India. Read more

Do what you want: How Virat Kohli was convinced with Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner while playing PlayStation

That India off-spinner Ravichandran is a street-smart cricketer is a secret to none. His tactical abilities are as strong as his off-spinners or carom balls. Read more

Twitter launches audio tweets feature for iOS users

Twitter will soon allow users to post audio snippets with their tweets. The feature will be initially available on iOS. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What Irrfan Khan’s son Babil said about his resemblance with actor
Jun 18, 2020 09:45 IST
HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh plus two results today at hpbose.org
Jun 18, 2020 09:43 IST
After India’s election to UNSC, PM Modi thanks global community for ‘overwhelming support’
Jun 18, 2020 09:45 IST
Covid-19: Karnataka to observe ‘Mask Day’ today
Jun 18, 2020 09:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.