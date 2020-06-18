News updates from Hindustan Times: After winning UNSC seat, India reiterates commitment to ‘reformed multilateralism’ and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India reaffirms commitment to ‘reformed multilateralism’ after winning UNSC seat
India reiterated Wednesday that forging "a new orientation for reformed multilateral system" will be its "overarching" mission for its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to which it was elected easily with 184 of the 192 votes polled. It begins the new two-year term on January 1.
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
China has opened another front against India with sustained DDOS (distributed denial of service) attacks on Indian information websites and the country's financial payments system.
Happy Father’s Day 2020: From King Lear to Atticus Finch, the 7 most celebrated fathers in literature
Fathers have a profound impact on our lives, there can be no doubt about that. Whether it is through the example that they set or their protective, nurturing behaviour.
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
With the violent clash in Ladakh claiming the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) comments on what India's next steps can be.
How India must tame ‘arrogant’ China, Ex-diplomat G Parthasarathy explains
India lost 20 of its brave soldiers in a violent faceoff with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. There is outrage in the country with PM Modi warning China not to provoke a peace loving India.
Do what you want: How Virat Kohli was convinced with Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner while playing PlayStation
That India off-spinner Ravichandran is a street-smart cricketer is a secret to none. His tactical abilities are as strong as his off-spinners or carom balls.
Twitter launches audio tweets feature for iOS users
Twitter will soon allow users to post audio snippets with their tweets. The feature will be initially available on iOS.