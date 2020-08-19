News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka agrees with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, according to new book and all the latest news

Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra agreed with her brother, Rahul Gandhi, last year when he said that a non-Gandhi should lead their party, according to a new book -‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next generation of Political Leaders’ written by US academicians Pradeep Chibber and Harsh Shah. Read more.

‘Faceless assessment system will not displace tax officials’: CBDT chairman

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody has assured income-tax officials that the faceless assessment scheme will not result into either a large-scale transfer of taxmen or reduction in existing resources of the income-tax department, two officials said. Read more.

Why naval commanders’ meet is significant: 5 reasons

India’s top naval commanders will discuss important operational issues during a three-day conference in New Delhi beginning today, amid the ongoing border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. The navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) where scores of warships are ready for any task in the aftermath of the border row. Read more.

Sacking coach may not bring an end to Barcelona’s woes

Is Quique Setien’s sacking part of Barcelona’s root-and-branch overhaul following the 2-8 defeat to Bayern Munich which bookended a stuttering, trophy-less season that began with a loss to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga? Or is it mere scapegoating? Read more.

10-year-old skater kept on failing but refused to give up, then this happened. Watch

It is often said that it’s better to keep on trying until you succeed. This video of a 10-year-old skater exemplifies that statement aptly. This inspirational video shows how a girl, despite failing several times, didn’t give up on her endeavour of jumping over a wall made of skateboards while riding one. Read more.

Massive traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR after heavy rains

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received rainfall in the morning, which led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various major junctions. Read more.

‘Puppet of a Radical Left wing movement’: Trump attacks Biden on immigration

US President Donald Trump portrayed Joe Biden as soft on illegal immigration during his Arizona speech. Trump slammed Biden saying he is the ‘puppet of a Radical Left wing movement’. “Joe Biden is the puppet of the radical left-wing movement that seeks the complete elimination of America’s borders and boundaries. Watch here.