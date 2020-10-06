News updates from Hindustan Times: Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, BJP chief JP Nadda to meet party’s new office bearers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP president JP Nadda to meet party’s new office bearers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will meet the new office bearers of the party on Tuesday. The meeting, which comes weeks ahead of the three-phase Bihar assembly elections and a clutch of by-polls, is expected to discuss the electoral strategy and also how to strengthen the campaigns such as outreach programmes to address concerns over the recently passed farm laws. Read more

India maintains below 10% Covid-19 positivity rate: Govt

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday India has steadily maintained the positivity rate of the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) below 10%, adding that the cumulative positivity rate stood at 8.28% while the daily figure was at 7.52%. Read more

Fund-starved zoos to be developed on PPP model

Zoos across the country will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Monday, as the Central government seeks to tap private funding to run the animal parks. Read more

Embark on 80-day campaign to attain goals, Kim Jong Un tells North Koreans

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on his country to embark on an 80-day campaign to attain its goals in every sector before a congress in January to decide a new five-year plan, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. Read more

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: R Ashwin gives Mankad warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai - WATCH

The Mankad saga saw another new chapter in Indian Premier League 2020 on Monday during Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest in Dubai. Last year, when R Ashwin was Kings XI Punjab captain, the debate over the controversial form of dismissal had started. Read more

Jamia Millia Islamia researchers develop saliva-based Covid-19 testing kit

Researchers at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have developed a saliva-based testing kit to detect Covid-19 which can display results within an hour, a statement from the varsity said on Monday. The team of scientists from Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCARS) at JMI along with experts from other institutes have developed a RNA extraction free saliva-based detection technology for Covid-19, it said. Read more

Hyundai quickens pace to make flying cars a reality by 2028

South Korea’s biggest automaker is stepping up its pursuit of flying cars, planning a full lineup of aerial vehicles that it envisages zigzagging city skies within a decade. Hyundai Motor Group is developing models that will carry five or six people within metropolitan areas and a bigger version to fly between cities, Jaiwon Shin, head of its urban air mobility unit, said in an interview. Read more

Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya a ‘wonderful’ birthday with sweet family photo

Priyanka Chopra wished her brother Siddharth Chopra’s rumoured girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya, a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Neelam with the entire family - including Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra - and hoped for her to have a ‘wonderful’ birthday. Read more

Meet 103-year-old who holds the record for world’s oldest tandem parachute jump

There are enough videos on the Internet of some inspiring people that remind us that age is just a number and doesn’t stop one from achieving what one really desires. This 103-year-old is yet another example. Read more