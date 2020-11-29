News updates from Hindustan Times: Ahead of GHMC polls, Amit Shah says mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

GHMC polls: Mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP, says Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people of Hyderabad will elect a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate as their mayor in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections. Read more

‘An insult that farmers treated as terrorists’: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday lashed at the Centre for preventing farmers from entering Delhi and said that it was regrettable that farmers were being treated like “terrorists”. Read more

Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws

A joint forum of about 30 farmer unions rejected the Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws on Sunday. These farmer bodies said that the protesting farmers will only engage the government in the absence of any pre-condition. Read more

La Liga: Covid-19 has exposed us and other clubs who were overspending, says Valencia President Anil Murthy

At a virtual press conference earlier this month, La Liga President Javier Tebas named Valencia as one of the clubs who would be taking the biggest financial hit in terms of salary due to the pandemic. Read more

Krushna Abhishek left red-faced after Chandan’s barb on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I can perform on all Govinda episodes, can you?’

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek had to eat his words on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During a funny sketch, co-star Chandan Prabhakar poked fun at his recent controversy with actor Govinda and Krushna was left stunned. Read more

Special edition Bugatti Chiron Sport ‘Les Légendes du Ciel’ honours past drivers

Bugatti is honouring its racing drivers from the Grand Prix days with a special edition Chiron Sport ‘Les Légendes du Ciel’. The car maker will produce only 20 units of the vehicle. Read more

Polar bear Juno rises through the ranks in Canadian Army on 5th birthday

Juno, a female polar bear, at the Toronto Zoo got more than just well wishes from her carers and fans this birthday. The now five-year-old bear also got a promotion. Wow, an extra reason for celebration! Read more

‘Agriculture reforms brought new rights to farmers: PM Modi amid protests

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that with the latest reforms in the agriculture sector, farmers have got new opportunities. Watch here