News updates from Hindustan Times: AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week and all the latest news

AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to submit a proposal to start phase 3 clinical trials in the hospital to the Institute of ethics committee for Bharat Biotech’s anti Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine candidate by early next week. Read more

Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in

Covid-cases in Delhi surged to a new high on Friday even as a concerned home ministry has called for a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. For the fourth day in a row, new Covid-19 infections in Delhi on Friday set yet another single-day record even as the positivity rate continued to rise at alarming levels with a tenth of all tests in the past 24 hours returning positive results, highlighting what is clearly the third and worst wave yet of the outbreak in the Capital. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘A lot of power for a small guy,’ Fleming believes they have found the right player for CSK

Chennai Super Kings did not have the best of seasons in 2020. The perennial title contenders were the first team to crash out of the race for the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs as they suffered their eighth loss. It is for the first time that CSK have failed to get into the top-four in their history. But there have been some positives that have come out in the last few matches. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘It just shows the mindset,’ Gautam Gambhir lambasts Dinesh Karthik for leaving KKR captaincy midway

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir slammed Dinesh Karthik for handing over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan midway, saying that it didn’t make much sense. Karthik’s decision of stepping down neither helped his batting nor changed team’s fortune as both were inconsistent throughout the tournament. Read more

Netflix just got more expensive, prices of most popular plan, premium tier raised

Netflix just raised prices for its US subscribers and bumped up the standard plan to $14/month and the premium plan to $18/month. The basic plan though remains priced at $9. New subscribers will have to pay the updated fees and the current subscribers will see the new prices reflect over the new few weeks as they roll out with billing cycles, The Verge reported. Read more

From Audi e-tron to Jaguar I-PACE, a look at luxury EVs coming to India in 2021

The ‘EV revolution’ isn’t a distant dream. It is already starting to catch up in India and a number of luxury car makers are aiming towards the market with their top-of-the-line battery powered vehicles. Mercedes EQC being the fire-starter, has already penetrated the market ahead of anything else. Read more

Rasika Dugal: ‘I have been trying to learn how to sing, much to the disgust of my neighbours’

If digital medium was your fix during the lockdown, you know that it is impossible to miss Rasika Dugal. The actor has been all over the digital space as India stayed at home and was busy doing night shifts for the shooting of Delhi Crime season 2 just before lockdown and went on to witness multiple releases during her time at home. Read more