News updates from Hindustan Times: Air India waives penalty for rescheduling UK, Oman, Saudi Arabia flights and all the latest news
Air India waives penalties for rescheduling bookings to UK, Oman, and Saudi Arabia till Dec 31
National carrier Air India on Tuesday announced one-time free rescheduling of tickets for passengers travelling from the United Kingdom, Oman and Saudi Arabia after the government’s decision to stop air travel in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Mumbai: Temperature drops to 16 degrees Celsius as winter arrives
The mercury plunged to 16 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more
India’s active Covid-19 caseload falls below 3-lakh mark, slumps to lowest in 163 days
India crossed an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with the country’s active caseload falling below the three lakh-mark. Read more
India vs Australia: ‘Not only have to save the match but win it’, Murali Kartik points out the challenges for Rahane in Kohli’s absence
The ongoing Test series Down Under is going to take an interesting turn as team India will play the rest of the games without Virat Kohli. As per certain reports, the Indian captain left Australia on Tuesday and handed over the leadership responsibilities to his deputy – Ajinkya Rahane. Read more
Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for Covid-19, says she has quarantined herself
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. Read more
Aayush Sharma’s body transformation, from lean frame in Loveyatri to ripped body in Salman Khan’s Antim
Ever since the teaser of Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth dropped on Monday, Bollywood buffs have been swooning over Aayush Sharma’s chiselled body and we don’t blame them. Read more
Christmas in a cup: Video of chocolate bomb dissolving in milk may make your mouth water
If you’re looking for some warmth and comfort in this chilly weather then this Reddit video may just be perfect for you. The clip, showing a chocolate bomb in a cup is the exact kind of comfort in a cup that one needs when the temperature goes down. Read more
Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK
Passengers arriving from the UK had to undergo Covid-19 test at the Amritsar airport. They were seen waiting in a long queue at the airport to get themselves tested. Watch here