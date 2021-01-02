Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now; says, ‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’ and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now; says, ‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow. (PTI file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he was not going to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for now as the “BJP government cannot be trusted”. Read more

India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies

A day after the civil aviation ministry decided to resume flights between India and the UK from January 8, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday offered more clarification. Read more

Green passports to army medics: How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive



The world is looking at Israel as it leads with its ambitious inoculation drive to vaccinate more than 10% of its population against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this week. Read more



PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rated highest among global leaders, the BJP’s president JP Nadda said on Saturday citing research by an American firm. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh click pics with fans, enjoy a safari at Ranthambore. See pics, videos

As Bollywood star couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning, pictures from their animal safari in Ranthambore National Park have flooded the internet. Read more

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, undergoing primary angioplasty

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of chest pain, is currently undergoing treatment. Read more

Ananya Panday is queen of floral bikinis and bodycon dresses during Maldives holiday with Ishaan Khatter

The Maldives seem to be the current favourite holiday destination of celebrities. From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, the who’s who of Bollywood are partying in the land of white sand and blue water beaches. Read more

Artist’s surreal video involving animated balloons gets over 4 million views

“Incredible” and “amazing” are among the few words that you may be inclined to say after seeing this video involving balloons. In fact, since being shared some 14 hours ago, this video has received over 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Read more

Watch: Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines getting ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly undergoing primary angioplasty
by hindustantimes.com
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

‘It’s just unprecedented’: Senate hinges on Georgia runoff chaos
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report
by Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report
News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now; says, ‘How can I trust BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine’ and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines getting ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.