News updates from Hindustan Times: All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its policy stance accommodative when it announces the decisions of the panel on Thursday. Read more
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. At least eight patients have been killed in the accident. Read more
Hello Kitty Land in Tokyo welcomes visitors back, spread Covid-19 awareness through cute video
Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kiki, Lala and the other adorable characters at Tokyo, Japan’s Hello Kitty Land are welcoming visitors back amid their company in the amusement park’s partial reopening phase. The park was closed for operations until June this year. Read more
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York’s Times Square
A billboard of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple’s foundation stone laying ceremony. Read more
Twitter warns users of a vulnerability in the Android app that might have allowed access to DMs
Twitter users were greeted by a security warning that stated that the platform had recently discovered a vulnerability in its Android app that might have impacted users. Read more
IPL 2020 | ‘MS Dhoni is all pumped up, you’ll see his helicopter shots in UAE’: Suresh Raina
After spending almost five months in lockdown, the IPL will be the first opportunity for Suresh Raina---like the rest of Indian cricket playing fraternity---to get his competitive juices flowing again. Read more
Wild tiger fights safari park tiger, video leaves netizens awestruck
It’s not always certain that one would catch a glimpse of a tiger during a safari. But there are enough instances in which people get to see a big cat slurping some water or walking around with its cubs. Read more