News updates from Hindustan Times: All eyes on RBI MPC's stance on policy rates and all the latest news

Aug 06, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Reserve Bank of India RBI building. (Mint)

All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its policy stance accommodative when it announces the decisions of the panel on Thursday. Read more

PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. At least eight patients have been killed in the accident. Read more

Hello Kitty Land in Tokyo welcomes visitors back, spread Covid-19 awareness through cute video



Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kiki, Lala and the other adorable characters at Tokyo, Japan’s Hello Kitty Land are welcoming visitors back amid their company in the amusement park’s partial reopening phase. The park was closed for operations until June this year. Read more



Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York’s Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple’s foundation stone laying ceremony. Read more

Twitter warns users of a vulnerability in the Android app that might have allowed access to DMs

Twitter users were greeted by a security warning that stated that the platform had recently discovered a vulnerability in its Android app that might have impacted users. Read more

IPL 2020 | ‘MS Dhoni is all pumped up, you’ll see his helicopter shots in UAE’: Suresh Raina

After spending almost five months in lockdown, the IPL will be the first opportunity for Suresh Raina---like the rest of Indian cricket playing fraternity---to get his competitive juices flowing again. Read more

Wild tiger fights safari park tiger, video leaves netizens awestruck

It’s not always certain that one would catch a glimpse of a tiger during a safari. But there are enough instances in which people get to see a big cat slurping some water or walking around with its cubs. Read more

