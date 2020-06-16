News updates from Hindustan Times: Army officials hold meeting amid escalating tension between India and China and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh

Military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies are meeting on Tuesday after India said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident in over four decades between the neighbours. Read more

‘India’s fight against Covid-19 will be remembered as example of cooperative federalism’: Highlights of PM Modi’s meeting with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Read more

Andhra budget session begins, CM Jagan Reddy attends assembly sans face mask

The two-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly began on Tuesday amid stringent restrictions imposed by the authorities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Optimistic doggo, Raleigh is letting everyone know what she’s worth by being the first one at the dinner table

Having pets can teach you a lot of things like patience and responsibility. This doggo, however, can teach a lesson on optimism not just to her own hooman parents but all of us as well. A tweet about this pooch is going viral for the best reason and chances are it’ll leave you smiling from ear to ear. Read more

Steve Smith names Pakistan pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced

Australian superstar Steven Smith is among the best batsmen of the current generation. There is no bowling attack or condition in the world that he hasn’t dominated. So, when he showers praise on a bowler it really means a lot. Read more

Deepika Padukone as a ‘prop’, racism, Assad’s wife: Diet Prada calls out Vogue’s most controversial moments

Diet Prada, the fashion watchdog that calls out copycat collaborators, stylists, designers and the original inspiration behind India’s Diet Sabya, has taken the lead in calling out big brands for their homophobic, racist and sexist behaviour towards their employees. Read more

‘Sushant Singh Rajput cried a lot when he found out Paani has been shelved, we both did’: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in his ambitious directorial venture Paani, said that he must be remembered for his films and performances. Read more