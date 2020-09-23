News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid heavy rainfall, local trains cancelled in Mumbai and all the latest news

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ on Wednesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Local passenger train services in Mumbai on Wednesday were affected due to heavy rains. Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to disruption in local train services and waterlogging in certain areas. Read more

Landslide warning in north Bengal including Darjeeling and Kalimpong

The India meteorological department (IMD) has warned of possible landslides in the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to forecast of heavy rains in the districts of north Bengal over the next two days. The regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata has said that the districts in north Bengal could experience ‘enhanced rainfall activity’ till Friday. Read more

10 Covid-19 reinfection cases have raised questions, to be studied in UP

A medical college in Uttar Pradesh will conduct a research on Covid-19 patients who contracted the infection for the second time after testing negative for the virus following treatment the first time. Head of the department of microbiology, BRD medical college, Gorakhpur, Dr Amresh Kumar said the medical college had details of around 10 such patients who witnessed a relapse of the infection. Read more

Indian Americans have powered economic growth of United States, says Biden

Indian Americans, with their hard work and entrepreneurship, have powered the economic growth of the United States and helped forge cultural dynamism in the country, Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said on Tuesday. Read more

6-month-old goes water skiing like a pro. Video prompts mixed reactions among netizens

Every now and then, the Internet comes up with videos of toddlers acing some or the other impossible task with perfection and ease. This video of six-month-old Rich Casey Humpherys is now a part of that category. A post, complete with images and clips of the toddler, shows him skiing on water like a pro. Read more

Moto E7 Plus to launch in India today, check key specs and features

Motorola’s Moto E7 Plus will launch in India today. The smartphone is the latest addition to the popular Moto E series, which mainly focuses on the entry-level and budget segments. The upcoming Moto E7 Plus has already launched in Brazil. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares photo of actor training hard for Kedarnath: ‘Whatever he did, he gave his 100%’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture from his hard training regime before he started shooting for his 2018 movie, Kedarnath. Shweta said that Sushant gave his 100% to whatever he did. Read more

International Day of Sign Languages 2020: Significance and history

International Day of Sign Languages is observed annually on September 23, along with the celebrations of International Week of the Deaf. It was first celebrated in 1958 and has since evolved into a global movement for deaf unity, one that focuses on raising awareness about the importance of sign language as a means of communication and in ‘full realization of the human rights of people who are deaf,’ according to the United Nations. Read more

Watch| IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs