News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid poster war, Bihar CM launches JD (U)’s outreach programme and all the latest news

Away from the poster war, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacted with party’s grassroots level workers in five districts – east and west Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Nitish Kumar launches JD-U’s outreach exercise amid poster war in Patna

The Janata Dal (United) launched its outreach programme on Sunday to connect the party’s booth-level workers directly with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through video conferencing to boost their morale and get ground-level feedback ahead of the assembly elections later this year. Read more

Caretaker overcomes lockdown hurdles to look after destitute infants in Pune

When the Covid-19 lockdown was clamped in Pune on March 25 along with the rest of the country, one of the establishments that was hit hard was Shreevatsa Child Care Institute which takes care of infant destitutes and abandoned babies. Read more

BJP hand behind Sonu Sood’s philanthropy, alleges Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been widely appreciated for helping hundreds of stranded migrant workers home, as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stooge and prospective star campaigner for the party. Read more

Polls say support for UK PM Boris Johnson drops, says report

Public support for Boris Johnson is dropping over his government’s management of the coronavirus crisis, while backing for the opposition Labour party is on the rise, Mail Online reported, citing two surveys. Read more

Just learnt what it meant, now I’m angry: Darren Sammy says he faced racial comments during IPL

At a time when protests against the alleged killing of African-American George Floyd rocked the US, giving rise to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy made a startling revelation of being subjected to racism in India while playing in the IPL. Read more

Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

Shilpa Shetty has been quarantining with her family at their lavish abode in Juhu which also boasts of a fully-equipped gym and a big garden. The actor often shares a glimpse of her house, named Kinara, on Instagram and it’s nothing less than a treat for her fans. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to launch in India on June 8

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite globally back in April this year. Now, the company is planning to bring the tablet to India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be making a debut in India on June 8. Read more

Covid-19 Travel Guidelines: All you need to know about travel precautions during Unlock 1 in India

For the past 4 months we have been experiencing one of the biggest worldwide lockdowns in recent history and needless to say, the impact of this has been severe on the economy as a whole. Read more

Mumbai Police uses Bart’s blackboard scene from The Simpsons to put forth important messages on cyber safety

If you are a fan of The Simpsons, then you need no introduction to Bart’s blackboard scene. For those who are yet to catch up, it is an animated American sitcom. Read more

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Apply now for post of soldier, 10th, 12th pass students eligible

Indian Army is going to conduct recruitment rallies in Hisar (Haryana), Patiala and Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) in the month of July and August. Aspirants who wish to participate in the Indian Army recruitment rally can apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Read more