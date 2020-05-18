News updates from Hindustan Times: Amphan likely to turn into ‘super cyclone’, says govt; will hit Bengal coast and all the latest news

Amphan likely to turn into ‘super cyclone’, says govt; will hit Bengal coast

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is likely to intensify into a ‘super cyclone’ by Monday evening. It said that Amphan will hit West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a ‘very severe cyclone’ with wind speed up to 185 km per hour on Wednesday. Read more

India sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 5,242 new patients

India on Monday reported the biggest one day spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a single day so far as 5,242 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed. Read more

Smiling Buddha: All about Pokhran test that made India a nuclear power

India is observing the 46th anniversary of its first nuclear test in Rajasthan’s Pokhran on Monday. The peaceful nuclear test was codenamed the ‘Smiling Buddha’ and conducted on May 18, 1974. It made India a nuclear power. Read more

United States to deport 161 Indian nationals this week

The United States this week will deport 161 Indian nationals, most of whom had entered the country from its southern border with Mexico and have exhausted all legal options. A special chartered flight will take them to Punjab’s Amritsar. Read more

What did eight weeks and $3 trillion buy the Covid-19 in the fight against coronavirus?

Unemployment checks are flowing, $490 billion has been shipped to small businesses, and the US Federal Reserve has put about $2.5 trillion and counting behind domestic and global markets. Fears of overwhelmed hospitals and millions of US deaths from the new coronavirus have diminished, if not disappeared. Read more

This happy kid who just found out his ‘superpower’ is making the Internet a happy place. Watch

Having superpowers is something every child dreams of. Whether it’s superhero comics or the magical world of Hogwarts, the desire to possess similar powers fuels children’s imagination. But, not always does one get bit by a radio-active spider or simply receive a letter from an owl to join a wizarding school. However, they can surely feel that sense of magic with the help of a little improvisation from adults. Read more

International Museum Day 2020: Groove Gully, the travelling museum for kids

Suggesting a visit to a museum sometimes elicits responses like rolling of the eyes and an exasperated sigh. But it is an undeniable fact that museums remain a fountainhead of knowledge and when imaginatively curated, they’re a source of edutainment too. Today is International Museum Day, a reminder to the world that museums can actually educate and entertain. Read more

Before Ganguly, India were a humble, polite team: Nasser Hussain explains how Sourav ‘changed Indian cricket’

The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh have often credited former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Gangluly for changing the face of Indian cricket. The aggression and positivity with which Ganguly led India from 2000 to 2005 has been earmarked as one of the glorious eras of Indian cricket mainly because of the manner in which they played their cricket. Echoing the views of many former Indian greats, former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sunday lauded Ganguly for changing Indian cricket. Read more

CBSE datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the revised datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today May 18, 2020. Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday informed the same on the microblogging site, Twitter. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on May 16 at 5 pm. Read more

Sanjay Khan to relaunch Zayed Khan: ‘He is one of the most handsome actors; as a father, it is my duty to make a film for him’

Actor Zayed Khan is all set to make an acting comeback as father Sanjay Khan has taken it upon himself to relaunch him. Sanjay is planning a biopic on 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman with his son in the titular role. Read more