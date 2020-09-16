News updates from Hindustan Times: One-fourth jails in India report Covid-19 cases, says report and all the latest news

‘One-fourth jails in India report Covid-19 cases, many ‘highly’ congested’, says report

A non-government organization (NGO) on Wednesday said that 26 percent of India’s 1,350 jails have reported Covid-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, adding that most of these jails are “highly” congested. Read more

Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will make a statement on the India-China border issue in the Rajya Sabha. Read more

Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people

Out of the 21 persons arrested so far, police charge-sheeted 15 accused based on scientific, documentary and testimonial evidence gathered during investigation. The remaining 6 persons are expected to be charge sheeted in due course after collecting sufficient evidence and completing statutory and procedural requirements. Read more

Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted

The restrictions on the export of medical supplies, including PPE coveralls, 2/3 ply masks and sanitizers, which are key in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been lifted, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. Read more

‘Hard to go past him’: Ricky Ponting names the most dangerous player of Mumbai Indians

The two-time World Cup-winning former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who had passed on the baton of leading Mumbai Indians to Rohit Sharma back in 2013, termed India opener as MI’s ‘dangerman’. Read more

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane requests security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai, says there may be ‘pressure from influential people’

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, requested security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai. Disha, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, died just days before the actor. Read more

Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: From the MET Gala to Cannes, here are Priyanka and Nick’s most stylish looks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look stylishly perfect at all times, from sidewalk paparazzi shots to carefully curated red carpet looks, the couple never has a hair out of place. On National Jiju’s birthday, here’s a look at some of the couple’s best looks together. Read more