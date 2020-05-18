News updates from Hindustan Times: Anti-lockdown protests in US may spread Covid-19, says report and all the latest news

A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School, as grade 11 and 12 high school students return to schools under strict restrictions, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Reuters Photo )

Anti-lockdown protests in US may spread Covid-19, says report

Anti-lockdown protests taking place around the United States could potentially spread the coronavirus as people are travelling to them far and areas not relatively unaffected by the epidemic, according to an analysis of data gleaned from location tracking of cellphones of the protestors.

Delhi allows buses, taxis, autorickshaws; odd-even for shops in markets

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced steps to restart the economy amid relaxation in the fourth phase of the lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

29 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, wine shops to open Wednesday

Kerala reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the highest in two months, even as it announced a series of measures to ease the lockdown including opening of wine shops.

Afghan govt rejects Taliban leader’s remarks about India’s ‘negative role’

The Afghan government on Monday rejected a senior Taliban leader's remarks that India has been playing a "negative role" in Afghanistan, saying India has been cooperating in development and is expected to contribute to the peace process.

‘Death warrant’: Gautam Gambhir shreds CM Kejriwal over Delhi relaxations

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir on Monday strongly urged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to rethink again the lockdown 4.0 relaxations he announced this evening for Delhi. The BJP leader cautioned that one wrong move and it will be over.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce: ‘There is not one but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has filed for divorce. She has also sent him a notice seeking maintenance and has made some 'serious allegations' against him.

Kangana Ranaut reveals her inner poet with new poem titled ‘Aasmaan’

National Award winning actor Kangana Ranaut once again proved that she is a Jack of all trades when she penned down another poem after the one she wrote for her mother for Mother's Day which was on May 10.

Mariah Carey’s response to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2 is hilariously uplifting. Watch

If you've been on Instagram recently, you must have seen the entertaining new head filters. Some of them make you guess coherent phrases out of gibberish while others expect you to sound-out celebrity names based on emojis.

‘Practical lockdown in West Bengal’: TMC MP lashes out at Modi Govt

As India enters the fourth phase of the lockdown, TMC Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien said that the West Bengal government has always been in favour of a partial lockdown. He said that migrant workers got no time to return to their villages. He also spoke on the migrant crisis and the politics over train services. Watch here.