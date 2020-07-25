News updates from Hindustan Times: Benefitting during a disaster, says Rahul Gandhi’s in fresh attack on govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been lashing out at the Centre relentlessly, on Saturday attacked the “anti-poor” government for what he said was earning a profit during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Read more

US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit

President Donald Trump’s order on updated export restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), with the new speed limit of 800 kmph, will not only help its allies in the Middle-East facing the brunt of Chinese armed drones in Libyan theatre but will also help India acquire proven Predator-B armed and Global Hawk surveillance drones from the US. Read more

Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma

Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has managed to flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and will now take the battle against the pandemic further through a plasma donation program. Read more

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

‘Was shocked to find around 50 media people’: Umpire Daryl Harper recalls when Sachin Tendulkar’s delayed arrival created confusion in Cape Town

The 3rd Test between India and South Africa in January 2007 in Cape Town saw one of the most bizarre moments in cricket history. On the fourth day of the Test, India had to come out to bat in the 2nd innings. Read more

What is Whey Water? How can you include it in your diet?

Proteins are essential nutrients for a human body. Its popularity and demand in fitness enthusiasts is always high. There’s a wide range of protein powders and supplements available in the market. Read more

‘Mask On’: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur’s rap on Covid-19 awareness wins people over. Watch

Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur has recently captured everyone’s attention with his coronavirus advisory rap. Titled Mask On, the video was shared on YouTube and since being posted it has earned applause from netizens. Read more