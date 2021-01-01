News updates from Hindustan Times: Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake and all the latest news

Indian army’s first order of the year has been placed with a domestic shipyard as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. In picture - Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region. (Reuters File Photo)

Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh

The Indian army has ordered new fast patrol boats for the surveillance of water bodies in the mountains, including Pangong Tso, in eastern Ladakh where it has been locked in a border row with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for eight months. Read more

It shows the faith India has on their players in the dressing room, regardless of caste, race and creed: Akhtar heaps praise on Mohammed Siraj

India’s victory in Melbourne has been lauded by the cricket community. The Indian cricket team were on the backfoot after the humiliation they faced in Adelaide. Read more

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as she asks him about pay parity in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Anil Kapoor a question about the wage gap that persists in Bollywood between male and female actors. However, his response left her speechless. Read more

Watch: Mumbai cop escorts gatecrasher out of home in Dharavi. It’s a 6-foot-long Rock Python

A cop is being hailed as a hero for his brave gesture after he escorted a gatecrashing 6-foot-long Rock Python out of a house in Dharavi. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the tale of bravery along with a video of the incident. Read more

Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021

BSF soldiers welcomed the new year by cutting cake on the first day. The BSF personnel were seen dancing to songs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area. Watch here