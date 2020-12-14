News updates from Hindustan Times: Arvind Kejriwal to observe fast in support of protesting farmers today and all the latest news

Kejriwal demanded that the three contentious farm laws, implemented by the government in September, be rolled back and a new bill be introduced to ensure minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers. (HT Photo)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of farmers today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a one-day fast on Monday in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws in the national capital. The CM also urged the members and supporters of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join him. Read more

In UP, BJP plans outreach meet with farmers amid protests against agri laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided to hold a series of meetings with farmers to counter opposition parties that have backed the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three contentious farm reform laws. Beginning with the ones in Ayodhya and Basti on Monday, the meets would be held till December 18. Read more

Gorkha faction issues veiled threat to TMC, caution against Bimal Gurung

The anti-Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) said on Sunday that it was more faithful to West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee compared to the faction led by Bimal Gurung, and cautioned that he may betray Banerjee any time. Read more

14 dead in migrant shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad

The Venezuelan government said Sunday it had found 14 bodies after a ship carrying migrants bound for Trinidad and Tobago was wrecked en route. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘He was a young man on the verge of getting dropped’ - Sanjay Manjrekar talks MS Dhoni’s backing of Virat Kohli ahead of maiden Test ton

At present, Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world, quite possibly, the best all-format batsman going around. But like many other players, Kohli too battled inconsistency early in his Test career. Read more

Kid spent over ₹11 lakh in an iPad game; This was mother and Apple’s reaction

According to a new report by the New York Post, one on the Apple users named Jessica Johnson of Wilton, CT ended paying over $16,000 or ₹11 lakh unknowingly to Apple. Why unknowingly? That’s because this payment was not done by her but her six-year-old kid, George. Read more

Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Contestants are too systematic and organised, they are too good to be on the show’

Actor Hina Khan has just returned from a much-needed vacation in the times of the coronavirus pandemic and is glad it went well amid a million precautions. The actor, who was recently seen as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, is now out with her new film, Wishlist. Read more

Watch: 9-year-old girl undergoes brain surgery while playing piano