News updates from Hindustan Times: As Pak returns $1 billion loan to Saudi Arabia, relations between two may sour and all the latest news

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise

There appears to be a shift in policy of Saudi Arabia towards Pakistan. The differences in their relations surfaced when Pakistan was made to pay back US $1 billion to Saudi Arabia last week. Pakistan has also not received the oil on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia since May as a deal signed between the two close allies for provision of US $3.2 billion worth of the fuel under the arrangement expired two months ago. Read more

‘BJP tried to topple govt but no one has left’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that peace and brotherhood will remain in Congress party. and attacked the BJP for “trying its best to topple his government”. The CM’s remarks came a day after a three-member party was formed by Congress president to look into the ‘grievances of its rebel leaders in Rajasthan. Read more

BJP functionary shot dead in UP’s Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath orders probe

A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead by unidentifed men in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Tuesday while he was out on a morning walk, reports said. Ajay Kumar Singh, Baghpat’s superintendent of police, said 52-year-old Sanjay Khokhar, a resident of Tilwara in Chhaprauli area, was walking when three men fired upon him killing him on the spot, according to Hindustan. Read more

Karnataka govt issues revised guidelines for home isolation of Covid-19 patients

Covid-19 patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days, as per the revised guidelines for home care issued by the government of Karnataka. Read more

‘Sourav Ganguly played a big part’: Manoj Tiwary explains former India captain’s contribution in 2011 World Cup win

The 2011 World Cup win was a momentous occassion for Indian cricket. It marked the first time legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had won the trophy in his stellar career, the one he truly deserved. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father messaged Rhea Chakraborty in Nov 2019 to get update about actor, asked why she didn’t take his call

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, attempted to reach out to the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and former business manager, Shruti Modi. According to screenshots accessed by Times Now, Singh sought an update about Sushant’s health and well-being from Rhea. Read more

Add me to Search: Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online

You don’t have to be famous to turn up higher on people list on Google Search anymore. Google has launched People Cards, which are virtual visiting cards of sorts, that can help you be found online more easily. For people who want to be found online more easily, on Google Search at least, you don’t really need to be a celebrity. Read more

Singer Camila Cabello sends love to fans, shares tips on meditation and mental health

‘Havana’ singer Camila Cabello shared her love with her fans through an Instagram post on Monday and also shared a little update about her music. The 23-year-old musician dressed in red printed dhoti-pants and a yellow off-shoulder top, posed with her guitar and keyboard in the recent picture. Read more

Will Smith’s teeth ‘knocked out’ by Jason Derulo during golf lesson. Watch

Hollywood actor Will Smith was giving singer Jason Derulo a golf lesson when things took a drastic turn. Or so they’d have you believe. A video, shared by both, shows how Derulo ‘knocked out’ a few of Smith’s teeth while swinging a golf club. Read more

Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House