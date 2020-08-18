News updates from Hindustan Times: Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner (EC) Ashok Lavasa, who was expected to take over the poll body next year, tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, officials close to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer told HT. Read More

‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad joined party chief JP Nadda in attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES fund. Read More

Maharashtra has more Covid-19 cases than South Africa, the sixth worst-hit country in the world

Maharashtra now has more Covid-19 cases--over 600,000--than South Africa, the sixth worst-hit country globally. South Africa has reported 5,89,886 Covid-19 cases as per the reference website worldometers.info. Read More

Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount

Dream11, market leaders in fantasy gaming space will be the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it is staged in UAE this year. Dream11 were awarded the rights for Rs 222 crore - a heavy discount of nearly 50 percent of what Vivo were paying for the same rights (Rs 440 crore). Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister misbehaved with me: Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a statement through her legal team, claiming that she had a ‘strained relationship’ with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and called the allegations of abetment to suicide against her ‘concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes’. Read More

Happy Birthday Gulzar: Meghna Gulzar stayed afloat on these letters by the famous poet-lyricist

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar received some heartwarming letters from her legendary poet-father Gulzar at various times in her life. As the famous lyricist celebrates his 86th birthday on Tuesday, here’s taking a sneak peek into some of the letters that he penned to his daughter after she completed her graduation or when she was in labour.Read More

Porsche zooms in 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 to Indian shores

Porsche has launched 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 in India in a bid to bolster and expand its product portfolio in the country. Prices start at Rs 1.59 crore for the 718 Spyder and Rs 1.63 crore for the 718 Cayman GT4. Read More

Samsung The Serif review: Redesign your house to fit this TV

Samsung wants The Serif to be on a floor stand, or on a table because we are at a point in our lives where we do design and re-decorate rooms to fit our devices and gadgets. In that case, is it so hard to understand why a design-first smart TV exists? Read More

Nagpur Police shows how to set a strong password. Video prompts people to say ‘mind-boggling’

In a bid to remind people about the importance of a strong password for online accounts, Nagpur police has now come up with a giggle-worthy yet important post and it’s something you should abide by. Read More

‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police

There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A relative of the late actor has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. Watch the video for all the updates.