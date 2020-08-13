Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam announces new Unlock rules with relaxations and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam announces new Unlock rules with relaxations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Inter-district movement of passenger vehicles and people, which was earlier allowed only on Mondays and Tuesdays, will now be allowed between Monday and Friday with vehicles plying with 50% capacity. (File photo for representation)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam announces new Unlock rules with relaxations on night curfew, travel from Aug 16

The Assam government on Thursday issued a fresh set of Unlock guidelines with relaxations on night curfew and inter-district movement. Read more

Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will soon travel to Saudi Arabia, a senior military official said on Thursday, confirming the visit that is seen as an effort by the Imran Khan government to mend ties with the kingdom is on the cards.Read more

‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out



A Chinese state-controlled tabloid close to the ruling Communist party has refused to carry the Indian embassy’s response to an interview of Pakistani Ambassador where the diplomat repeated Islamabad’s “lies and half-truths” about J&K. Read more



England vs Pakistan: 10 years and 259 days later, Fawad Alam plays a Test match again

When Pakistan announced its playing XI for the second Test match against England at Southampton, it brought an end to an almost 11-year long wait for Fawad Alam to represent his country in the longest format of the game. Read more

Amazon Alexa bug could have exposed your voice history to hackers

The good news is that Amazon fixed the bug as soon as it was reported. This means Alexa users can continue using their devices without any fear. Read more

Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘I pray CBI takes over so it’s investigated without any political agendas’

Actor Kriti Sanon wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kriti shared an Instagram Story on Thursday, hoping that the CBI takeover would mean that the investigation will be done free of political influence and agendas. Read more

11-year-old Nigerian boy, Anthony Mmesoma Madu, captivates the world with his ballet

Gracefully spinning among a group of dancers clad in pink, 11-year-old Anthony Mmesoma Madu stands out in black leggings, a white turtleneck and poise beyond his years. Read more

Watch | Will banning Chinese apps affect 5G in India? Ravi Shankar Prasad answers

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on whether the banning of Chinese apps will affect 5G in India. Speaking with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar in an exclusive interview, Prasad said there is a need to examine 5G in India as it is still evolving. “We have decided to allot 5G spectrum on a trial basis,” Prasad said. Watch the video here

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls dancing with Sushant to Chikni Chameli
Aug 13, 2020 21:35 IST
Sonu Sood shares video which deep-fakes him in Tom Cruise scenes
Aug 13, 2020 21:34 IST
Murder convict who tested positive for Covid-19 nabbed after 11-day manhunt in Bengal
Aug 13, 2020 21:32 IST
Hyderabad reports dip in Covid cases, rural areas in Telangana see spike
Aug 13, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.