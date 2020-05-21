News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam begins ‘ruthless quarantine’ as Covid-19 cases double to 204 in 4 days and all the latest news

Medics collect swab samples of staff and students of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for COVID-19 test after a PG student was tested positive for coronavirus, in Guwahati, Friday, May 8, 2020. (PTI)

Assam begins ‘ruthless quarantine’ as Covid-19 cases double to 204 in 4 days

The Covid-19 tally in Assam doubled in just four days from 100 to 204 on Thursday even as the government announced a policy of ‘Ruthless quarantine, with human heart’ to control spread of the virus infection. Read more.

Air fares capped by govt for 3 months, Delhi-Mumbai maximum fare Rs 10,000

The Centre has laid down the upper and lower limit of airfares for the airlines to follow over the next three months - till August - as domestic flights resume operations next Monday. Initially, only a third of operations will be allowed. Read more.

Maharashtra imposes price cap on private hospitals treating Covid patients

Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed a price cap on private hospitals treating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients after allegations were flying thick and fast that many of these healthcare facilities were charging exorbitant fees in a bid to compensate for a 90% dip in the admission of non-Covid-19 patients. Read more.

Rajnath Singh exhorts MSMEs to make India ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in defence tech, products

Acknowledging that defence manufacturing has been adversely affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday exhorted MSMEs to make India ‘Atma Nirbhar’ (self-reliant) in defence technology and products. Read more.

15-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1200 km carrying father, will be called for trial by cycling federation

Kumari was residing in Gurugram before the lockdown but had to make the tough decision to peddle her way to Bihar along with her father due to nation-wide lockdown. She reached her destination in seven days and it now looks like her sheer doggedness has finally been rewarded. Read more.

Two more house helps at Boney Kapoor’s residence test positive for Covid-19

Two more members of filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s house staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is in addition to the one who was found positive for the deadly virus earlier this week. Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar confirmed the news to Spotboye.com. Read more.

I see you asking, and you’re literally rich: Chrissy Teigen calls out celebrity friends asking for free Cravings merchandise

Former model turned culinary queen, Chrissy Teigen has been taking over the world with her refreshing and funny personality as well as her many talents, but her brutal honesty has got to be what wins everyone’s hearts over time and again. Read more.

This confused cat does not wish to play with a remote control rat. Watch

Most of you might remember the classic cartoon franchise, Tom and Jerry. Named after the protagonists, Tom a grey-coloured feline and Jerry a brown-coloured mouse, the series followed the misadventures of these two nemeses. Read more.

MOOCs offered on Swayam will be accepted for credit mobility in colleges: MHRD

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered by Swayam, an online portal by MHRD, will now be accepted for credit mobility in colleges as per the UGC guidelines. Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote this on the microblogging site twitter on Thursday. Read more.