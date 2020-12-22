News updates from Hindustan Times: 63 insurgents surrender in front of Assam CM Sonowal and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Assam CM Sonowal welcomes 63 surrendering insurgents

Former self-styled deputy commander-in-chief of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Drishti Rajkhowa and 62 other rebels from four insurgent outfits of the region surrendered with arms and ammunition in front of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. Read more

New Covid-19 strain: Air India directs crew to remain isolated during domestic, international layovers

National carrier Air India has issued a directive to its crew members across international and domestic stations to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete during of their layovers in light of the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) said to spread faster. Read more

Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further

Pollution levels in the national capital continued to increase on Tuesday and its air quality index (AQI) reading reached 350 at 7am, which is considered to be in the “very poor” zone. Read more

Saudi Arabia suspends Air India, other flights for a week

All international flights, including those of Air India’s, to and from Saudi Arabia were suspended for a week on Monday owing to fears over a new strain of coronavirus that put London and all of southern England on a Christmas lockdown last week. Read more

India vs Australia: Poor technique, not bouncers the real issue

As the Border-Gavaskar series heads into its second Test and India lick their wounds from the Adelaide collapse, talk has turned to the use of the short ball during the tour. There has been a spate of injuries from batters being hit by bouncers; Australia’s opener-in-waiting Will Pucovski got one on his helmet that felled him, ruling him out of the first Test. Read more

Gauahar Khan’s yellow lehenga for Chiksa ceremony is one look that every bride-to-be should bookmark

Actor and model Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot to her fiance Zaid Darbar on the weekend. The couple of the hour kickstarted their wedding festivities with a haldi-like ceremony, known as Chiksa. In this ceremony, Chiksa is applied to the bride and groom to keep the buri nazar at bay. The wedding that is going to be a grand multiple-day event has the fans of the star couple excited. Read more

Sara Ali Khan’s attempt at rhyming gives Akshay Kumar a headache as they shoot for Atrangi Re, watch video

Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were spotted at the Taj Mahal, shooting for their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Akshay’s picture from Monday in Shah Jahan’s costume had caused quite a stir. Read more

Watch: ‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest

Farmers continued to intensify their protest near the national capital. Demanding repeal of three recent agri-reform laws, the protestors started a relay hunger strike. Watch here