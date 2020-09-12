News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam could see nearly 90,000 new Covid cases in Sept, says health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and all the latest news

Assam has recorded 1,38,339 Covid-19 positive cases till Friday with 1,08,329 recoveries and 430 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 78.3% and a fatality rate of 0.31%. (AP file photo)

Assam likely to have nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases in Sept: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the state could see nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases in September if the present trend of a surge in patients continued. “We recorded 68,000 new cases in August and around 29,000 cases in the first 10 days of this month. At this rate, we would have around 90,000 new Covid-19 cases by the end of September,” he told journalists in Guwahati. Read more

Over 130,000 cancer patients treated in Tamil Nadu since March: State govt

Tamil Nadu health minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar on Saturday said that the state government has provided cancer-related treatment to over 130,000 patients in government hospitals and government college medical hospitals across the state since March. Read more

Former Union minister Tariq Anwar’s elevation in AICC hints at party’s focus on Bihar

The elevation of former Union minister Tariq Anwar in the All India congress committee (AICC) as general secretary and his inclusion in the top policy-making set up seem to have put Bihar on the party’s priority list ahead of the assembly polls. Read more

Liberia declares rape a national emergency

Liberian President George Weah has declared rape a national emergency and has ordered new measures to tackle the problem after a recent spike of cases in the poor West African state. The moves comes after thousands of Liberians protested rising incidents of rape in the capital Monrovia last month, in a bid to draw attention to the country’s alarming rate of sexual assault. Read more

IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum was one of our heroes while growing up - KKR fast bowler Lockie Ferguson

We all have our favourite teams while growing up but how many of us end up representing the same team as a player a few years later? New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is one of those rare ones to have realised that dream when he picked up by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of last year’s IPL. Read more

‘I used to be a drug addict’: Kangana Ranaut’s video from March goes viral as Bollywood tackles allegations of drug abuse

A video of Kangana Ranaut claiming that she used to be a drug addict is going viral on Twitter. The video was posted on Kangana’s Instagram account in March when she was in her home town of Manali. Read more

Reporter shares funny video of two people ‘sneakily’ ruining his piece to camera

Two individuals have now sparked a laughter fest among people, after they were recorded “sneakily” ruining a reporter’s piece to camera. Joe Tidy, cyber reporter for the BBC News, himself took to Twitter to share the hilarious video and now it has made many laugh out loud. Read more

Kiara Advani’s OOTD for Laxxmi Bomb dubbing: Grey sweats, silver shoes and Rs 2 lakh Valentino bag

Kiara Advani may only be a few films old, but her luxury bag collection is as massive as any established Bollywood diva. The actor who has starred in movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz is often spotted flaunting a variety of extremely expensive handbags from the latest collections of luxury brands including the likes of Christian Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Givenchy. Read more

Apple September 15 event: iPad, Watch SE, Series 6 and more expected

We are just a few days away from Apple’s September 15 ‘Time Flies’ event. However, we aren’t completely in the dark though. There have been enough rumours and leaks hinting what’s there to come. Experts say that this event will be different from the typical iPhone launch event that Apple usually has in September every year and that we may not even see an iPhone this time. Read more

Watch| Covid: Delhi airport first in India to get test lab; how it’ll work | Explained