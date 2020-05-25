News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam Covid-19 tally past 500 with biggest single day spike of 122 cases and all the latest news

Assam has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for all returnees to the state (ANI Photo/Representative)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam Covid-19 tally past 500 with biggest single day spike of 122 cases

With 122 new patients detected on Monday, the single biggest spike in a day for the state, the number of Covid-19 positive patients in Assam crossed the 500 figure mark. Read more.

In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality

As India crosses the 1 lakh tests per day milestone and begins work on the next, a senior government official on Monday underlined that India’s testing strategy had evolved to try “remain ahead of the virus” despite the healthcare infrastructure constraints and ensure that the testing facilities were not overwhelmed in any part of the country. Read more.

Uttarakhand officer dies during Covid-19 training, colleagues thought he was sleeping

A 47-year-old government officer heading a Covid-19 city response team (CRT) in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district died during a training programme on Sunday while his colleagues thought he was sleeping, said officials. Read more.

Have huge admiration for Sunil Gavaskar: Karsan Ghavri on comparisons between Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Kohli

Karsan Ghavri, the former India left-arm pacer, is clear in his thoughts when he says he won’t be making comparisons between Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Read more.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares photo of his Eid celebrations at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who has been overseeing the star’s security for more than two and a half decades now, shared a picture with him and wished fans on Eid. Read more.

TikTok rating on Google Play now 1.5 stars, more reviews deleted

TikTok’s overall rating on Google Play Store went down to 1-star following hoards of negative reviews for the app. But these negative reviews are also getting deleted with the app’s rating on Google Play now standing at 1.5 stars.Read more.

Meet Chef Kobe, the 1-year-old chef taking the internet by storm with his culinary cuteness

The internet has been a worthy companion throughout our adventures of staying home under lockdown and finding ways to inspire and motivate ourselves, or just learn the art of doing nothing and embracing peace, away from traffic and daily stress. Read more.

‘Put Gandhis on quarantine till Covid situation ends’: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma attacked the Gandhi family and said that they should be put on quarantine till the Covid situation is over. He said that while people of the country are whole heartedly backing PM Modi in the battle against Coronavirus, the three leaders of the Congress were misleading the nation. Watch here.