News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years and all the latest news

Waterlogging at LBS Road, Kurla due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Photo by Satish Bate

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years

Incessant downpour over the weekend allowed Mumbai to record its second-highest 24-hour rain in the month of July in over the past five years. Read more

India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 673,165 with the biggest single-day increase of 24,850 new cases and 613 deaths, data from the Union health ministry on Sunday showed. Read more

Pakistan have beaten India so much that they’d ask us for forgiveness after the match: Shahid Afridi

In yet another bold statement, former captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that Pakistan’s domination over their arch-rivals was such that Indian cricketers would seek forgiveness from Pakistan. Read more

Smriti Irani’s motivational quote impresses many. ‘Very true,’ say people

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a motivational quote on life lessons and now it has left many impressed, including actors Sonu Sood, Divya Dutta, and Ronit Bose Roy. Read more

The Way We Were: Fragmented tales from a beautiful mind

In June 2006, a 63-year-old man walked out of his rambling old house in Ambala, Haryana, and never returned. To this day, no one knows what happened to him. Read more

Apple’s Chinese App Store removes 4,500 games in just 3 days

Apple has removed more than 4,500 mobile games from the Chinese App Store in three days thanks to a change in licensing restrictions in China. Read more