Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Waterlogging at LBS Road, Kurla due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Photo by Satish Bate

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At 200.8mm, Mumbai sees second-highest 24 hour July rain in 5 years

Incessant downpour over the weekend allowed Mumbai to record its second-highest 24-hour rain in the month of July in over the past five years. Read more

India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 673,165 with the biggest single-day increase of 24,850 new cases and 613 deaths, data from the Union health ministry on Sunday showed. Read more

Pakistan have beaten India so much that they’d ask us for forgiveness after the match: Shahid Afridi



In yet another bold statement, former captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that Pakistan’s domination over their arch-rivals was such that Indian cricketers would seek forgiveness from Pakistan. Read more



Smriti Irani’s motivational quote impresses many. ‘Very true,’ say people

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a motivational quote on life lessons and now it has left many impressed, including actors Sonu Sood, Divya Dutta, and Ronit Bose Roy. Read more

The Way We Were: Fragmented tales from a beautiful mind

In June 2006, a 63-year-old man walked out of his rambling old house in Ambala, Haryana, and never returned. To this day, no one knows what happened to him. Read more

Apple’s Chinese App Store removes 4,500 games in just 3 days

Apple has removed more than 4,500 mobile games from the Chinese App Store in three days thanks to a change in licensing restrictions in China. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 felines who wowed netizens this week are a straight cat-ch. Watch
Jul 05, 2020 13:32 IST
Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19
Jul 05, 2020 13:27 IST
Woman PSI in Gujarat arrested for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe
Jul 05, 2020 13:20 IST
Crunch, crunch: Africa’s locust outbreak is far from over
Jul 05, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.