News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: BMC finishes second phase of serological survey to access spread of Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) concluded the second phase of a serological survey on Thursday, and results are expected by the end of the week. Read more

Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, arrested one more resident of Bandra, Basit Parihar, based on Zaid Vilatra’s interrogation late Thursday night. NCB sources said the two had revealed the names of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik. Read more

Tata Motors adds XT+ variant with sunroof to Harrier, priced at ₹16.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the new XT+ variant of its flagship SUV – Harrier, at an introductory price of ₹16.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). This announcement comes a few months after the launch of the highly appreciated Harrier BS6 in February 2020. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh shares meme on PUBG ban, fan asks if he played it. His reply is epic

Since the Indian government’s ban on mobile gaming app PUBG, along with 117 other Chinese applications, Twitter has been flooded with reactions. From sharing their sadness over the ban to expressing how happy the parents may feel, the micro-blogging site is filled with funny memes and posts. Joining the trend, singer Diljit Dosanjh too shared a hilarious meme on the PUBG ban and now his conversation with a Twitter user who replied on his post has sparked laughter among people. Read more

Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China’s Defence Minister in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be held on sidelines of 3-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghi are currently in Moscow to attend the SCO meet. This is the first major political contact between India and China since Ladakh clash in May 2020. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu. Watch more