News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At 6.9°C, Delhi feels the chill as November cold breaks records

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous November record of 7.3 degrees Celsius witnessed in 2006, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings showed. Read more

Delhi-born MIT scholar’s AI-headset is one of Time’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020

Delhi-born Arnav Kapur’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled headset, which “augments human cognition and gives voice to those who have lost their ability to speak”, has been named as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 by Time. Kapur, a 25-year-old post-doctoral scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), invented the device called AlterEgo at the MIT Media Lab. He made it to the list under the experimental category. Read more

Raju Srivastav, Sunil Pal react to Bharti Singh’s arrest by NCB: ‘All these stars like Bharti, Shraddha should do yoga if they have free time’

Comedians Raju Srivastava and Sunil Pal have reacted to Bharti Singh’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Raju and Sunil have said that they are shocked at her arrest and disappointed at more and more names from showbiz getting embroiled in the drugs case. Read more

Elon Musk replies to question on how people will live on Mars. Any guesses?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in a Twitter conversation, recently shared his version of civilization on Mars. To be precise, he shared how he thinks the first humans on the Red Planet will live. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Virat Kohli’s absence creates a big hole in India batting order,’ says Ian Chappell

Before India travelled to Australia for the upcoming series, a big news came out from the BCCI camp. India captain Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave in December which meant that he will only play the first Test against Australia and will miss the remaining Test matches. Read more

Twitter Fleets bug lets you see it even after 24 hours

Twitter has just rolled out Fleets feature to the rest of the world after testing it in India and select countries for months. While some like it, many call it as just another attempt by the microblogging website to join the short video posting format already given by YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. However, it has already encountered its first bug. As per the bug, Fleets were still visible by some after 24 hours, post which they are supposed to get deleted. Read more

PM Modi says India set to double oil refining capacity in five years

India plans to nearly double its oil refining capacity in the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, offering a much more aggressive timeline than previously despite the coronavirus pandemic blighting the economy. Read more