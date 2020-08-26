News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Experts hold different views over resumption of Delhi Metro services and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Experts divided over resumption of Delhi Metro services

Transport experts have backed the resumption of Metro services in Delhi for economic revival even as the medical fraternity appears divided over the issue amid rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi reported the highest number of cases in 40 days —1,544— on Tuesday. Read more

8.8 km long, 3,000 metre above sea: Know everything about Atal Tunnel

The 8.8-km strategic Rohtang Tunnel, being built at 3,000 metre above sea level between Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and Leh in Ladakh, will be opened by September-end. The Rs 3,200-crore tunnel will shorten the 474-km distance between Manali and Leh by 46km, which means the eight-hour journey will be cut by two-and-a-half hours. Read more

HP Envy 15 review: Gets you what you need but at a price

Right now all of us are relying extensively on our laptops as we stay bundled away at home. If the laptop you had at home was something that you would use for lighter and more recreational purposes, that has been placed front and center on your work desk and that’s all that you have to tackle this work from home situation, it may have stuttered, sputtered and given up, or it may have muscled its way through whatever you throw at it. Read more

Virat Kohli has shown more faith in fast bowlers than MS Dhoni, says former India pacer

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as two of the most successful India captains of the modern era. While under Dhoni’s leadership, India went on to win three ICC titles, Kohli led India to first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018/19. But even though both the captains found major successes, one can clearly point out how different are Kohli and Dhoni in their styles of captaincy. Read more

Russian YouTuber pours 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola in baking soda, viral video gets over 7 million views

Many of us may have mixed baking powder or Mentos with soda just to see how it would react. The mini ‘volcanic eruption’ that occurred after combining them was not just interesting but incredibly fun to watch too. Now, a Russian YouTuber has taken that experiment to a whole new level and it may just leave you surprised and wowed, all at the same time. Read more

Watch: Girl shot by Kasab during 26/11 attack urges govt to fulfill assurancesWatch: Girl shot by Kasab during 26/11 attack urges govt to fulfill assurances

Devika Rotawan was all of 10 years when she was shot at by Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Devika, who had been given many assurances by the government, is now urging it to fulfill the promises made to her. Watch more