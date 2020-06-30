News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news

India’s decision to ban TikTok, WeChat and others becomes trending topic on social media in China

India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications, including Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat, became a trending topic on social media apps in China on Tuesday morning. Read more

Complete lockdown in 8 wards of Gurugram: No movement, door-to-door screening

Authorities in Gurugram will enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday in eight containment zones for two weeks as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have surged in the Haryana district. Read more

What does outer space smell like? This perfume has the answer

People have limitless curiosity about outer space. There are many who may have even wondered about how it smells. If you’re among them, then be prepared to get your curiosity satiated as a kickstarter was recently launched for a new out of this world fragrance which brings the smell of space to Earth. Soon to be made available to everyone, this new perfume is called Eau de Space. Read more

Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, says taking mother for test: ‘Please pray she is negative’

Aamir Khan has revealed some of his staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been shifted to a medical facility. The actor added that his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus but his mother is yet to take the test, asking fans to pray for her. Read more

It was Sachin Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Greg Chappell’s: Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has revealed that it was Sachin Tendulkar who had a role in making him bat at No. 3 for India. It was the first match of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka in 2005 in Nagpur and Pathan’s promotion saw him score a scintillating 83 off 70 balls as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 152 runs. Read more

Internet services providers to block access to the 59 apps banned by govt

The 59 Chinese apps that have been banned by the government on Monday night will also be blocked by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country. Users who have these apps on their smartphones still will not receive updates, according to a senior government official. Read more

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Quotes and wishes to share with your doctors

The current pandemic that the world is undergoing warrants that this is perhaps the most difficult time we are ever going to face in our lives. It is even more difficult for the doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those that are infected are provided with proper medical facilities. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude each and every day. Read more

India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, what you can’t do in Unlock 2, how monsoon session of parliament will happen, India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials and more. Watch the video for more details.