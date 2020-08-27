Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Modi over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha CM dials PM Modi, requests postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said. Read more

Uttar Pradesh girl drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi

A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was allegedly drugged and forced into flesh trade by a beauty parlour owner in Ramnagar area of Varanasi, police said, adding that the matter came to light on August 16 night when the girl managed to escape from the captivity and reached police outpost in Ramnagar and narrated her story. Read more

Kadha recipe: Bhagyashree credits this ‘home remedy’by mother-in-law that works magic on cold, cough and fever



The coronavirus pandemic saw people retreating to ayurvedic herbs and medicines to amp up their immunity system and Bollywood actor Bhagyashree too couldn’t help but share her guaranteed cure for treating cold. Read more



Messidependencia: At Barca, Lionel is a habit

It is difficult to put into words the influence of Lionel Andres Messi at Barcelona. Over the last decade and a half, the two names have become one—Messi is Barcelona, Barcelona is Messi. In that time, the Catalans have become used to seeing arguably the world’s greatest ever footballer spur them to a glut of trophies year after year. Read more

Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather

Democratic Party Vice President nominee Kamala Harris posted videos on social media site Twitter recalling her times in India and the walks along the beach with her grandfather. She said that her grandfather would often discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights. Watch more

