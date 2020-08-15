News updates from Hindustan Times: At 14,000 feet in Ladakh, ITBP personnel celebrate 74th I-Day and all the latest news

The ITBP also released a mashup of the popular patriotic songs sung by its soldiers. (ANI Twitter)

ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh

The soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the country’s Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh at 14,000 feet. The soldiers carried the tricolour of ITBP flags part of the celebrations. The ITBP also released a mashup of the popular patriotic songs sung by its soldiers. Read more

PM Modi announces ‘revolutionary’ National Digital Health Mission on I-Day, says one ID will have all information

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Digital Health Mission, which he said will bring a revolution in the country’s health sector during his delivered his Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. Read more

Computer science graduate, debate champion: Major Shweta Pandey, the army officer, who will help PM Modi hoist the tricolour

Major Shweta Pandey, an officer of the Indian Army, will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the national flag this year during the Independence Day ceremony at Delhi’s Red Fort on Saturday. Maj Pandey is the first woman officer to carry the national flag and lead a first-ever tri-services Indian Armed Forces Contingent during Russia’s Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow in June this year. Read more

Pandemic rumour-mongering led to deaths, injuries and violence: Analysis

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has fed at least 2,000 rumours, conspiracy theories and stigmatizing posts that were shared in 25 languages across 87 countries, where they have led to hundreds of deaths, thousands of hospital admissions, and triggered acts of violence, according to an analysis published on Monday. Read more

Canadian federal agency launches probe into practices adopted by Amazon

Canada’s federal Competition Bureau has launched a civil investigation into the practices adopted by global retail giant Amazon. The investigation was announced by the Gatineau, Quebec-based Bureau in a statement as it requested “market participants to provide input to inform” the probe into “conduct by Amazon.” Read more

US Embassy to process student visas on limited basis from August 17

The US Embassy is set to resume the processing of student and academic exchange visa application on a limited basis.“We are pleased to announce that consular sections at the US Embassy in New Delhi and our Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will begin processing of student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17,” as per the Embassy. Read more

How World Cup knock against Pakistan turned Tendulkar into Sachin ‘paaji’? Ashish Nehra explains

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has revealed how the word ‘paaji’ got to be associated with Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar, world cricket’s leading run getter, was affectionately called ‘paaji’ by his teammates, which means brother. Read more

Independence Day 2020: Google celebrates Indian independence with Doodle dedicated to India’s musical legacy

Every year since August 15, 1947, Indians all over the world celebrate their independence from the rule of the British Raj. It was on this day that India became an independent, sovereign nation after almost a century of British rue. Read more

Independence Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating India’s 74 years of Independence

Independence Day, in India, is celebrated on August 15 each year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the country’s independence from the British Rule. This is a day which is filled with patriotic fervour and to show their love for the nation, especially this year, there are many who are now taking to Twitter to flood the social media platform with Independence Day related posts. Read more