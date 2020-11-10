News updates from Hindustan Times: At 19.2 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records coolest morning of season so far and all the latest news

At 19.2 degrees, Mumbai records coolest morning of season so far

Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Tuesday.The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius, over 3 degrees Celsius below normal.The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius, a degree Celsius below normal.Mumbai had recorded 19.7 degrees Celsius on November 7, but the minimum temperature kept fluctuating thereafter. It increased to 25 degrees Celsius on November 8 and then dropped back to 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Read More

Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark

Voters in Bihar appear to have rejected the smaller parties, which were part of separate alliances in the assembly elections, as per early trends available on the Election Commission (EC) website.Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis–e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were the only two smaller parties visible on the leader board. Read More

By-poll Results 2020 live updates: In Madhya Pradesh, BJP ahead in 17 of 28 seats but 3 ministers trailing, trends show

Counting of votes of by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8m on Tuesday. This is being held along the vote-counting process in Bihar where the country’s first major electoral exercise was held amid the coronavirus pandemic.Votes are being be counted for 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where the stakes are high for the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government and the Congress. Read More

NDA maintains lead in Kosi and Seemanchal region, AIMIM leader trails

Going against most exit poll predictions, the NDA has maintained lead over the Grand Alliance in Bihar and the Nitish Kumar led alliance is also maintaining a lead over its rival formation in Kosi and Seemanchal region.JD(U) candidates are leading in Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura against RJD candidates. However, Congress candidate Subhashini Yadav, daughter of Sharad Yadav is leading on Bihariganj seat. RJD’s Lovely Anand is trailing on the Saharsa seat where BJP candidate Alok Ranjan Jha is ahead. Read More

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Biggest thing after the World Cup final, says Kieron Pollard

The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest tournaments in cricket if not the sports world. The cash-rich league is watched by millions all around the world as the biggest cricket stars come together to play for their respective franchises. Since its launch in 2008, IPL has gone from strength to strength to make the Indian cricket one of the biggest markets in the sports world. Several nations have prioritised IPL in making plans for their cricketing future. Read More

Dance numbers, in films, are great exposure: Karishma Tanna

Dancing to the tune of a remix song is unlike dancing to iconic dialogues turned into lyrics, feels Karishma Tanna.The actor is enjoying the feedback for her dance number Basanti in the upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The lyrics Basanti aaj in kutton ke saamne na naach are from a popular dialogue from the Ramesh Sippy directed iconic film Sholay (1975). “As the lyrics are from a famous dialogue, I was most excited to recreate them with this modern twist. The legendary Hema Malini ji has been our favourite Basanti over the years and nobody can ever change that, so it was definitely an overwhelming feeling for me to step into this new Basanti’s shoes and groove to the song which I thoroughly enjoyed!” says Tanna, who feels the song is quite a catchy and peppy with a fun and sexy vibe to it. Read More

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day

Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487. The smog reduced the visibility to merely 300 meters in the morning affecting traffic. IMD said improvement in air quality was highly unlikely in the coming days. A combination of an extremely high number of stubble fires in Punjab, low to calm winds in the region and subsidence of air has led to Delhi recording ‘severe’ air quality since November 5. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as well as much of north India till December 1. Watch