News updates from Hindustan Times: Terrorists open fire in J&K, kill PDP leader’s personal security officer and all the latest news

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Jai Parvez Ahmad’s personal security officer was killed after two terrorists opened fire, police said on Monday (HT Photo)

J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Jai Parvez Ahmad's personal security officer was killed after two terrorists opened fire, police said on Monday.

Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month

A coronavirus cluster has emerged at IIT Madras where 71 people, including 66 students, have tested positive since December 1 up after the campus reopened for final year students. Sample collectors from the Greater Chennai Corporation are testing about 700 students on campus now.

Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates

The Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday that multiple border points in the national capital such as Ghazipur, Singhu, Auchandi and others have been closed for traffic movement.

Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy

Despite claims of an economic recovery, Chinese state-owned companies are defaulting on their debts. A string of missed debt repayments by major firms has shaken local as well as global markets.

Audi A4 2021 hits production lines, launch scheduled for early next year

Audi India is looking at making a stronger and deeper mark in the luxury car segment and one of its main weapons against fellow German rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW is the latest A4 sedan.

Here’s how much it costs to become a Super Apple Fan; You can’t even guess the amount

In today's world of gadgets and gizmos, it is really difficult to be a fan of a just one brand. However, we do have Super Fans of every brand across the globe. But being a Super Fan of Apple can be really pricey.

Toddler’s reaction after mom pretends to ‘eat’ her finger leaves netizens in splits. Watch

If you're looking for content to brighten up your Monday morning, then you should definitely check out this clip of a kid reacting to her mom's hilarious prank. The video shared by Instagram user @prairievillagemom shows the adorable reaction of the little girl. After watching the clip, you may find it hard to hold back your awws.

Raj Kapoor’s 96th birth anniversary: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima share childhood pics, Neetu shares pic from wedding

Monday marks the 96th birth anniversary of showman Raj Kapoor and his actor grandkids and industry colleagues remembered him on the occasion with some rare pictures and heartfelt memories.