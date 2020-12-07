News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Agra Metro project will give a boost to local tourism, says PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the phase one of the construction of Agra Metro project virtually. While the Prime Minister joined the event virtually, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was physically present in the city. Read more

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police

Five men belonging to different terrorist organisations have been apprehended after a shootout in east Delhi on Monday, the Delhi Police’s special cell said. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital’s Shakarpur area around 7am. Read more

Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19

The Centre has received nearly 40,000 complaints dealing with corruption related to Covid-19, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Read more

‘If Steve Smith found his hands in this series then Hardik Pandya found his bat’: Sanjay Manjrekar heaps praise on India all-rounder

Hardik Pandya has been having a tour to remember in Australia. He was playing in the Indian jersey for the first time this year and he proved why he is such a big asset for Indian cricket. Read more

2 years of Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was very troubled during shoot’, felt ‘lost’ after release

Sushant Singh Rajput’s work would always keep the actor alive in the hearts of his millions of his fans after his untimely death in June this year. One of his notable works is the 2018 film Kedarnath, which saw the actor playing ‘pithu’ at the holy Kedarnath shrine. Read more

Harley Davidson tie-up will speed up premium segment strategy: Hero MotoCorp

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects the tie-up with Harley-Davidson to help accelerate its presence in the premium bike segment where it aims to establish a complete portfolio cutting across segments and engine capacities, as per a senior company official. Read more

Latest software for iPhones kills 50% battery in 30 minutes, here’s what is happening

Last week, we talked about how iOS 14.2 unexpectedly bumped-up the FaceTime video resolution in older iPhones that were not even in the list. While that was the good part, users have now started highlighting one of the drawbacks of this version. Read more

Gordon Ramsay shares fun video of ‘this and that’ challenge with daughter Matilda. Watch

For the world, Gordon Ramsay may be a renowned and stern chef but at home, he definitely is a doting dad. The videos featuring Ramsay along with his 19-year-old daughter Matilda perfectly capture that notion. Read more

Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport