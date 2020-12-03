News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Farmers block NH-9 ahead of talks with govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of talks with government, protesting farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9

Supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) intensified the farmer’s stir and blocked the National Highway-9 near the UP Gate on Thursday morning. The move has led to blockade and disruption of traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Read more

Govt releases list of India’s top 10 police stations, Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai on top

The government on Thursday released a list of the top 10 police stations in India for the year 2020. In a press release, the government noted that the list was in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions while addressing the 2015 Directors General of Police (DGP) Conference in Kutch, Gujarat. Read more

‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine

Former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday for ambiguity in the vaccine policy of the country, seeking clarity over the same. Read more

‘He has many ways to get wickets’: Tom Moody believes 29-year-old India fast bowler is an ‘exciting package’

India benefitted from the four changes they made to their playing XI in the third ODI against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday. India left out Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini and replaced them with Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, with all four additions contributing immensely in India’s 13-run win. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against elderly Sikh woman: ‘Shouldn’t be so blind, she says anything’

Diljit Dosanjh has joined multiple Punjabi stars as they rebuked actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest Twitter fiasco. Kangana had shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman had joined the protest for a meagre price of Rs 100. Read more

Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months

It may not seem like a milestone to rave about at first but that its battery-powered heart has helped Tata Nexon become a cornerstone in the electric vehicle movement in India is now underlined by the fact that 2,000 units of the EV have been sold here in a little over 10 months since being launched. Read more

Netflix StreamFest in India: Here’s how you can watch Netflix for free

Netflix is going to be free this weekend in India. Netflix StreamFest will be a two-day event on December 5 and 6 where anyone in India will be able to watch Netflix for free. Netflix is experimenting this for the first time, and it’s starting with India. Read more

‘Killed this’: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja calls her look ‘hot’ as Rhea Kapoor-Masaba Gupta gush over the denim saree styling

Eccentric outfits and out-of-the-box looks are synonyms for Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja whose uncanny ease at pulling off the most unconventional of outfits makes the fashion police’s jaws drop everytime. Read more

‘Indian Navy played crucial role in deterring PLA Navy’: Vice Admiral AK Chawla

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command said that Indian Navy played a crucial role in preventing any misadventure by the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region during the peak of the border standoff between the two countries. Watch here